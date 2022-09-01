BURLINGTON — Vermont has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to certain groups at higher risk of contracting the virus and has increased vaccination opportunities.
Officials also caution that vaccine supply is still limited.
The human monkeypox virus, or hMPXV, can spread to anyone through close or skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected. At this time, gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men make up a high number of early cases and might be at higher risk of infection.
These Vermonters are eligible for vaccination. Anyone who has had an exposure to the virus or possible exposure should also get the JYNNEOS vaccination.
“We encourage anyone eligible to seek a vaccine appointment. Vaccination is an important way to protect yourself and prevent further spread of this virus,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “We appreciate your patience as we continue working to make the vaccine available to as many eligible people as we can.”
Vermont has three confirmed cases of the virus. There are more than 18,000 cases in the U.S.
The Health Department has been working with medical centers, offices and their partners that already care for people at highest risk of exposure to the virus to vaccinate their patients. Starting Friday, it is also offering limited appointments at its local health offices around the state.
These medical centers have a limited supply of the vaccine, by appointment only:
• Planned Parenthood, all locations (patients and nonpatients accepted);
• Community Health Centers of Burlington, limited locations, current patients only;
• University of Vermont Infectious Disease/Comprehensive Care Clinic, limited locations (current patients only);
• Health Department Local Health Offices. Starting Friday, call the Health Department to schedule an appointment at 802-863-7200, ext. 2, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The call center will also be open this weekend only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The JYNNEOS vaccine is two doses, given four weeks apart. Appointments can be made for first and second doses.
Anyone with a rash that looks like hMPXV (which might look like pimples, blisters or sores) should talk to their health care provider, even if they don’t think they’ve had contact with someone who has hMPXV. Residents without a doctor can call 2-1-1 to be connected to care, or should contact the nearest federally qualified health center or one of Vermont’s free and referral clinics.
As of Thursday, Vermont has received 266 vials of vaccine. The federal supply is determined by population of people considered at-risk and the number of new cases.
The JYNNEOS vaccine is being given intradermally (between layers of skin) to maximize the number of available doses. This method allows for a lower dose than under the skin.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/hMPXV.