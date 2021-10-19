GNAT.png

MANCHESTER — Vermont News & Media leaders recently spoke with GNAT's Andrew McKeever to discuss the state of modern media.

Jordan Brechenser, VNM president and publisher; Noah Hoffenberg, executive editor of VNM, parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal; and Susan Allen, managing editor of the Bennington Banner joined McKeever on Oct. 12 for a remote appearance on Press Pass, McKeever's long-running show. 

The VNM papers changed hands in May, returning to local ownership under Paul Belogour, a Guilford businessman, whose other financial interests include Vermont beer and maple syrup companies, as well as co-working and business generation offices, among others.

See this GNAT video at gnat-tv.org/press-pass-10-12-21-2.

