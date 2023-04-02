BENNINGTON — The Vermont National Guard has canceled plans to build a new armory in Bennington, citing low enlistment of the unit stationed there.
“This was a difficult decision because we have wanted to build a new armory in Bennington for some time,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general, said in a news release issued Sunday. “However, it would not have been a financially responsible decision to continue with planned construction due to the current number of assigned soldiers in Bennington. If we had more soldiers, the construction would have been appropriate.”
Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron 172nd Cavalry (MTN), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN), drills at the 99-year-old armory. The unit will remain at the armory.
The decision cancels a project that had been approved in 2016. The decision was reached in the past few weeks, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacob Roy, construction and facilities management officer, told Vermont News & Media.
Capt. Mike Arcovitch, Public Affairs Officer for the Vermont National Guard, confirmed the announcement. "It was basically a personnel driven decision," he said. The unit is authorized at around 100 personnel currently about 50 percent strength, Arcovitch said.
The unit will remain based at the old armory, Arcovitch and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacob Roy, construction and facilities management officer, said.
"As we started looking it just really dawned on us it was not fiscally responsibly to continue to move forward in this area for us knowing we're continuing to have struggles (with recruiting and enlistment)," Roy said. "It's in our best interest to try to find a location where units are stronger."
The decision is significant because the old armory, on Franklin Lane, was being tabbed for redevelopment by the Town of Bennington in a swap that had been agreed to when plans for the new armory, on a 22.9 acre parcel on Bowen Road, came into focus.
'DISAPPOINTED'
Reached Sunday evening, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said, "We were advised early on and asked not to release any information until the Guard could contact all the necessary agencies and organizations. We did that. We understand the decision although we are disappointed."
He added, "We had hoped to acquire the Armory and use it for the community’s benefit. Nonetheless we support the decision and we will continue to support the Guard in our community."
As recently as December, a grant-funded reuse study was underway with the Bennington Regional Planning Commission as consultant, working with a steering committee of community leaders.
The structure has two floors and a full basement, with roughly 20,500 square feet of floor space. It has undergone extensive renovations, exterior work and remediation of lead dust from a former basement area shooting range.
“We will continue to operate the current armory in Bennington and revisit regional armory construction locations in the future, but presently it would be inappropriate to use those funds for a new armory there,” Roy said in the announcement. “We are looking at alternatives ... in an attempt to keep the funding in Vermont.”
The Vermont National Guard has facilities throughout the state, including Chittenden, Franklin and Orleans counties, Roy said. The challenge for the Guard is finding a site to which existing plans can be adapted at reasonable cost, he added.
“We want the federal funding to remain in Vermont to build an armory for Vermont Soldiers, but the armory needs to be in a location where we can ensure the unit has the manning to fill the building,” U.S. Army Col. Tracey Poirier, Director of the Joint Staff, said in the announcement. “Without more soldiers and airmen in Vermont, we could lose future construction projects along with the federal dollars that come to the state for maintenance of those armories. It’s all tied to how many Service members are assigned to the unit.”
The Vermont National Guard has approximately 600 vacancies between the Army and Air Force, and about 3,100 active soldiers and airmen.
“We’re looking at new locations to use the current funds, but our low recruitment numbers could tie our hands. We want to provide the best training and facilities for our Guardsmen, but we need more soldiers and airmen in the ranks to justify the expenditures to our leaders in DC,” Knight said.
Roy said he reached out to local officials to let them know the decision.
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, in a prepared statement, said she "understands the staffing constraints facing the state’s National Guard" that led to the decision. "She looks forward to continuing to work with Vermont’s National Guard to invest in the Bennington community and find solutions to their recruitment challenges.”