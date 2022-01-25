MONTPELIER — The Senate Judiciary Committee will meet on Friday to discuss proposed legislation meant to tighten Vermont’s anti-threat and harassment statutes. The new bill would bring Vermont in line with existing federal laws on harassment and threatening punishments after members of the Legislature and state government received multiple death threats without any charges being filed.
“We’ve had a number of threats that have gone on for a couple of years, especially toward election workers and the Secretary of State’s office,” said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the committee. “There’s been a lot of concern over this. Many of the serious threats came from Bennington County, but the State’s Attorney didn’t feel the issuer of those threats could be prosecuted under the current law.”
State’s Attorney Rory Thibault of Washington County, according to Sears, felt that Vermont’s criminal threatening laws were too narrow to allow prosecution. Thibault proposed many changes to the law, which ultimately went into the new bill, S.265, that the Legislature takes up on Friday. That proposed bill would mirror federal standards regarding how criminal threatening is charged.
Under Vermont’s current law, “threat” and “threaten” shall not include constitutionally protected activity. This leaves prosecutors balancing whether a perceived threat is an actual threat or constitutionally protected free speech. Current law allows defendants to use "lack of intent or ability" as a defense. Existing law also doesn’t address threats to groups of people, the seriousness of those threats, or the locations where threats were made.
The new bill proposes to expand the scope of the crime of criminal threatening to felony status in cases where the threat places the victim in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury, and occurs in a place of "public accommodation." Public accommodation can mean anywhere the public has access to, such as a library, polling place, town office, meeting room, or even a store. The penalties in those cases jump to a five-year jail sentence and/or a $5,000 fine.
The new bill also addresses threats of violence made toward third parties and threatening a group or people. It also proposes eliminating a person’s lack of intent or inability to carry out the threat as a defense. In a separate bill by Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, the penalties are further enhanced for public employees. The bill would take effect immediately after passage.
“I think the chances of passing this are pretty good,” Sears said. “I think people are recognizing that this is becoming more and more of a problem. You’re seeing it nationally with threats to school boards because they want to implement a mask mandate or threats to election workers by people that feel that the 2020 elections were stolen somehow. Store owners are getting threatened just to keep their customers safe. Even reporters are being threatened for covering controversial issues."
Under the cover of social media, some citizens are using threats of violence to express political sentiments and opinions on issues at the town, state and national level. There’s a vast difference between attending a school board meeting in person and using one’s right of “free speech” within the bounds of civil discourse. Public speech leaves room for emotional speech, including anger, without threatening behaviors or perceived acts of harassment and violence. The new bill seeks to balance the rights of free speech guaranteed in the constitution with the need for public safety.
“The proposed bills in Vermont wouldn’t alter the free-speech protections guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution,” Sears says. “However, when free speech intimidates a person or makes them feel personally threatened, that person should be allowed to have some regress in the courts. You still can’t yell fire in a crowded theater and have that be protected speech. When you intimidate a person into doing some things they might not otherwise do, that to me is beyond free speech.”
Menacing and hostile messages have been left for Secretary of State Jim Condos and his staff by a then-unidentified man over the past several months, going back to right after the election in 2020. Then, last fall, the same man left voicemails threatening Condos and his staff again; this time, they were of a more violent and menacing nature.
“Justice is coming,” the man warned in October. “All you dirty (profanity) are about to get (profanity) popped. I (profanity) guarantee it,” some of the messages said.
Federal officials considered the threats serious enough to investigate. According to Condos, the Federal Bureau of Investigation began an inquiry soon after the last round of messages. The investigation is still ongoing.
“The overwhelming response to the original threats was that they didn’t go over the line. They weren’t targeted to a specific person,” Condos said. “I was told that Vermont was rather weak on this issue and that they wouldn’t be able to prosecute.
“Let me be obvious. We need to focus on ensuring the safety of state workers, town workers, or anyone," Condos said. “We’re only trying to do our jobs.”
Condos laid blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump and the lies and conspiracy theories he started, beginning with "the big lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
“This is not good for democracy,” Condos said. “It is disheartening to see what’s going on right now. You have a large segment of the population that thinks nothing happened on January 6th, that the media is making a big deal out of peaceful protesters. What I saw that day wasn’t peaceful protesters.
“Have I felt an imminent threat to my safety? No,” said Condos, “but certainly as you walk out the door of our office, you look around, in the parking lot, you pay more attention than before.”
“We have to take these threats more seriously in Vermont than we have been,” said Sears. "That’s the reason for this change in the law. Obviously, you don’t want to infringe on someone’s free speech, but at what point does that cross the line?
“I think there’s a general fear in America right now. Some people might decide not to run for office again; others decide not to participate in public discourse. It’s not healthy for a democracy. I do think it’s going to get worse before it gets better. The mid-term elections are almost here. We’re going to see a lot more of this. I’m hoping this will pass to allow prosecutors and courts to hold people making these kinds of threats accountable. That’s really what this is all about.”
Sears said the threatening behavior has already turned into violence.
“Look at the January 6th insurrection," he said. "That was certainly violent. People died. We had those threats against the governor of Michigan, to kidnap her. The former president created a lot of this atmosphere that made this behavior acceptable. We need to do better.”