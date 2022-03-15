While Vermont is relaxing its COVID-19 testing protocols and making masking in public indoor spaces optional, state leaders are asking that residents remain vigilant against the virus.
“There are no certainties,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday. “But one can look at science and look at data and make some modest predictions. And right now, the models’ prediction is that this is the right time to make the changes that we’re making.”
That said: “I want to emphasize that the virus is still here and frankly will be with us to some extent for some time to come,” he added.
In guidance made public Monday, the state is now recommending that people who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for five days, or half as long as the earlier guidance of 10 days.
Close contacts of people testing positive do not need to quarantine, but should get tested if they are not vaccinated or their vaccines are not up to date, Levine said. But close contacts who develop symptoms should get tested regardless of vaccination status, he said.
As for those tests: The state is phasing out PCR testing as a default, except for children under the age of 2 and people who need proof of a negative PCR test for travel, Levine said. Instead, the state will offer at-home antigen and LAMP testing kits; LAMP testing is similar to PCR testing but does not require lab processing and provides results more quickly.
While the BA.2 strain of COVID has been detected in Vermont and is said to be more communicable than the omicron strain, Levine believes it will drag out slowly rather than cause another surge.
“As always, we'll continue to urge Vermonters to get vaccinated and stay up to date,” Levine said. “We know from a year’s worth of experience with vaccines in Vermont and data coming in from around the world about delta, omicron and BA.2 that vaccination is still the most powerful tool we have to protect against the most serious outcomes.”
Monday marked the two-year anniversary of Gov. Phil Scott issuing an emergency order in response to the pandemic, and Saturday will mark the second-year anniversary of the state’s first death from COVID. Scott said he will order flags to half-staff in honor of all Vermonters whose lives were lost to the pandemic.
“Because of the tools we now have, and the knowledge we’ve gained, we won’t need to relive the experience of the past 24 months,” Scott said.
As of Tuesday, the state Health Department reported 82 new cases, with 12 people hospitalized and four in intensive care units. The state's seven-day positive test average sits at 4 percent as of Tuesday.