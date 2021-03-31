Resolution text

Whereas, in 1925, University of Vermont zoology professor Henry F. Perkins established the Eugenics Survey of Vermont, with the participation of leaders within Vermont State government, to collect evidence of Vermonters alleged delinquency, dependency, and deficiency, and

Whereas, State-sanctioned eugenics policies targeted Vermonters of Native American Indian heritage, including French-Indian and Abenaki families, and persons of mixed ethnicity and of French-Canadian heritage, as well as the poor and persons with disabilities, among others, and

Whereas, in 1927, S.59 “An act related to Voluntary Eugenical Sterilization” passed the Senate but was defeated in the House, and Whereas, the General Assembly adopted 1931 Acts and Resolves No. 174 (Act 174) “An Act for Human Betterment by Voluntary Sterilization,” for the purpose of eliminating from the future Vermont genetic pool persons deemed mentally unfit to procreate, and

Whereas, Act 174 resulted in the sterilization of Vermonters, and whether these individuals provided informed consent can be questioned, and

Whereas, this State-sanctioned eugenics policy was not an isolated example of oppression, but reflected the historic marginalization, discriminatory treatment, and displacement of these targeted groups in Vermont, and

Whereas, eugenics advocates promoted sterilization for the protection of Vermont’s “old stock” and to preserve the physical and social environment of Vermont for their children, and

Whereas, the Eugenics Survey received assistance from State and municipal officials, individuals, and private organizations, and the resulting sterilization, institutionalization, and separation policies intruded on the lives of its victims and had devastating and irreversible impacts that still persist in the lives of the targeted groups and especially the descendants of those who were directly impacted, and

Whereas, in conducting the Eugenics Survey, the surveyors were granted access to case files from State agencies and institutions, and the files were made available to persons of authority, including police departments, social workers, educators, and town officials, and

Whereas, as a result of the opening of these files, children and adults were removed from families, individuals were institutionalized or incarcerated, family connections were severed, and the sense of kinship, continuity and community was lost, now therefore be it

Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives: That the General Assembly sincerely apologizes and expresses its sorrow and regret to all individual Vermonters and their families and descendants who were harmed as a result of State-sanctioned eugenics policies and practices, and be it further

Resolved: That the General Assembly recognizes that further legislative action should be taken to address the continuing impact of State-sanctioned eugenics policies and related practices of disenfranchisement, ethnocide, and genocide.