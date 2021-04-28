BENNINGTON — The Green Mountain State will be even greener than usual on Saturday, as thousands of volunteers across the state join together to pick up litter from their towns. Begun statewide by Gov. Deane Davis on April 18, 1970, Green Up Day has resulted in the collection of more than 24 million pounds of litter and 450,000 tires since its inception 51 years ago.
“The beauty of Green Up Day is that anybody can do it — regardless of age, where you live, race, political views — none of that matters. And taking care of where we get to live, work, and play is something we can all make a difference in,” said Kate Alberghini, the executive director of Green Up Vermont. “It simply feels good to give back, at any age.”
This year, Green Up Vermont is teaming up with the U.S. Forest Service’s Woodsy Owl to attract elementary-aged children, and is using social media to attract older students and young adults.
“This year, assisted by Ali Drew, UVM Environmental Studies major, we are launching our first TikTok campaign to get the middle school to young adult age bracket to share how they view Green Up in a very fun, story-telling way,” Alberghini said.
More information about Green Up Day and a list of all participating Vermont communities can be found at www.greenupvermont.org.
BENNINGTON COUNTY
Lundgren Subaru of Bennington is serving as the bag pick-up and drop-off center for Bennington County. Bags will be given out and collected from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Refreshments provided for all volunteers. Contact: Bennington Subaru, 527 North Bennington Road.
ARLINGTON
Bags available at the Town Clerk’s Office. Leave full bags along roadsides for pick up. Contact: Robin Wilcox, 802-375-2332, arltc@comcast.net.
BENNINGTON
Bags will be available at the Bennington Town Office. Please let the Town Office know the location of where you will be cleaning up, as this will help facilitate the collection of bags left on roadsides. Contact: Linda Bermudez, 802-442-1037, lbermudez@benningtonvt.org.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Volunteers will meet at the Lake Paran pavilion at 10 a.m. for directions and donuts. They will then disperse around the perimeter of Lake Paran to beautify the space. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a kayak or canoe to remove litter from the lake, too. Volunteers will earn a free day pass to Lake Paran. Bags and gloves will be provided.
DORSET
Bags available at the Town Clerk’s Office. Leave full bags along roadsides. Contacts: John Lareau, 802-362-5231; or Kim Rizio, 802-867-5717 x147, krizio@longtrailschool.org.
LANDGROVE
Gather at the Town Hall at 9 a.m. to get road assignments, bags and donuts. Collected trash can be brought to Town Hall or left on roadsides.
MANCHESTER
Meet at VFW Green Up Day morning for bags and assignments. Leave full bags on roadsides. Contact: Bill Drunsic, 802- 362-1513, wdrunsic@nerr.com.
PERU
Refreshments for volunteers, pick up bags at Town Center Thursday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop off in Town Center parking lot. Call for assignments. Contact: Peru Town Office, 824-3065, peruassistclerk@gmail.com
POWNAL
Pick up bags at Town Clerk’s office or Transfer Station, which is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Drop off at Transfer Station 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Green Up Day. Let organizers know what area you would like to cover. Contact: Dave Low, 802-823-9808; Megan Randall, 703-615-1859; or Tom Shuey 802-379-1470.
READSBORO
Pick up bags at the Gazebo from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., refreshments provided by American Legion. Let Jody Berard-Kemp know where you will be cleaning up and she will make sure bags get picked up. If done on a different day, bring bags to the Bandstand. Contact: Jody Berard-Kemp, 802-423-5223, brrdkj@aol.com.
RUPERT
West Rupert and Rupert towns meet at the Fire House located on Route 153 at 9 a.m. Bags, coffee, gloves, bug spray, sunscreen and bottled water are available to all volunteers. Road assignments are given out, and everyone is on their own to clean up. All bags must be delivered back to the Fire House and loaded onto the provided town dump truck. If bags are too heavy, or questionable items are found, coordinators are to be notified, and pick up of those items will be done by coordinator or a town official. Green Up usually ends at noon, but families are welcome to continue throughout the remainder of the weekend. The dump truck is removed by Sunday evening. Contact: Town Offices, 802-394-7848, rupert187@myfairpoint.net.
SANDGATE
Bags available at the Town Clerk’s Office during the week prior to Green Up Day. Leave bags on roadsides for pick up. Contact: Karen Tendrup, 802-375-6058, enkaraq@yahoo.com; or the Town Clerk’s Office, 802-375-9075, sandgateclerk2@outlook.com.
SEARSBURG
Bags available at Town Clerk’s Office. Leave bags along roadsides. Contact: Tammy Hollister, 802-380-0602, tammywrighthollister @yahoo.com.
SHAFTSBURY
Bags available at Town Offices, Cole Hall, and 61 Buck Road. Bring full bags back to the Town Office dumpster on Green Up Day, the Landfill, or leave bags along roadsides. Contact: David Kieman, 802-442-4038, x3.
STAMFORD
Bags available at the Town Clerk’s Office. Bring full bags to the sign-in location or to the Recycling Center. Contact: Pat Sullivan, 802-681-8921, patsullivanvt@gmail.com.
SUNDERLAND
Bags available at the Town Clerk’s Office. Bring full bags to the Town Garage after. Contact: Jeff Dexter, 802-430-7078, jets1627@gmail.com.
WINHALL
Cookout for all Green Up Day volunteers. Leave bags along roadsides. Contact: Julie Isaacs, jkrisaacs@gmail.com.
WOODFORD
Bags available at the Town Clerk’s office. Leave full bags along roadsides. Contact: Susan Wright, 802-442-4895, woodfordvt@comcast.net.