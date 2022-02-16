Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Campaign on Wednesday called for Vermonters to support Proposition 5 — a proposed constitutional change guaranteeing reproductive rights — at the polls in November.
In its first press conference, members of the campaign from across the state spoke out in support of the proposed amendment.
“The proposal is a straightforward amendment to Vermont’s constitution guaranteeing our human liberty in the area of reproductive health,” said Bruce Lee-Clark, a member of the Bennington Select Board and retired United Methodist minister.
Proposition 5, also known as the Reproductive Liberty amendment, passed the House on Feb. 8, with 107 members in support and 41 against the proposal. It will now go to voters in the November general election.
Lee-Clark has counseled a number of pregnant women and couples making the decision about whether and how to expand their families.
“My role was not to tell them what to do, but to assist them in making the challenging decisions that they faced ... what none of these people needed was the strongarm of the state shaping their private choices,” he said.
Other speakers included Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund; James Lyall, executive director, ACLU of Vermont; Jessica Arons, senior advocacy and policy counsel for Reproductive Freedom, ACLU National; and Catarina Campbell, a northern Vermont resident.
“This is the first ballot measure that has been confirmed to be on a ballot this year that would explicitly enshrine the right to Reproductive Liberty on a state constitution,” said Arons. “So in that regard, Vermont has already made history.”
“If this measure passes, then it would be a sign that voters support reproductive freedom and would be an example and a model for the rest of the country to follow,” she added.
Leriche invited Vermonters who’d like to get involved with the Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Campaign to join the effort. Supporters can find more information at www.reprolibertyvt.org. The website provides information about the amendment, shares stories, and allows individuals to donate to the campaign.