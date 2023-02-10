WESTMINSTER — The Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation into an allegation that a group of Vermont State Police troopers stationed in the Westminster barracks, used racist, misogynistic and otherwise offensive language while playing an online game when they were off duty.
"We’re not able to comment on the number of troopers or their assignments because of the confidentiality requirements," said Adam Silverman, public information officer for the VSP, in response to a query from the Reformer. "But I can tell you that no one is currently on paid relief from duty status in connection with this."
The case began when state Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham, and a former Vermont State trooper, received an email about the offensive language on Monday morning; he immediately forwarded the email to Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Westminster barracks, who then forwarded it to Lt. Anthony French, barracks commander.
"Hello Senator Hashim, I need to speak with someone about a non-violent but alarming incident that occurred recently among off-duty Vermont state troopers," states the message Hashim received. Hashim later received another email with more details of the incident.
During a social evening with troopers and their wives, the source said they were playing an online game, Mad Verse City, during which the term "NAPA" was allegedly used by troopers in relation to the image of a "black urban person."
"After multiple uses of this phrase, [the source] asked what it was and why it was funny," reads the email. "They were surprised [the source] didn't know and then explained it stands for 'NORTH AMERICAN PAVEMENT APE.' To say [the source] was upset is an understatement."
The email states the group of troopers is the day shift group, which the source "does not normally align with politically ..." but nonetheless the source did not expect such behavior from Vermont State Troopers.
In a link shared with the media, Trooper Nathan Jensen, who the source said goes by the screen name Lil Cumdrop, allegedly wrote "If being racist is right, then I'll never be wrong."
"It is my hope [Trooper] Jensen and his role in the department receive appropriate scrutiny," states the email to Hashim.
Other comments on the gaming link use homophobic, misognystic and racists slurs, though there are no identities linked to those comments.
Less than an hour after Hashim received the information, French sent it to Lt. Robert McKenna, the director of the Office of Internal Affairs, who reviewed the information and presented it to DPS Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, who asked for more information before initiating an investigation.
"Because the original author of the email was a third party who was relaying an anonymous complaint about the possible activity of troopers whose identities were not disclosed, the determination was made that there was insufficient information to open a formal internal affairs investigation," Morrison said in a statement released Thursday evening.
Over the next 24 hours, McKenna received additional information via email and phone calls related to this situation.
A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday to present this information to Morrison, but because of the numerous hoax threat calls affecting Vermont schools that same day, Morrison's meeting with McKenna did not occur until the afternoon, states the Thursday news release.
"I reviewed the additional information that the Office of Internal Affairs had received, and I determined there was now sufficient evidence to open a formal internal investigation ...," she stated.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said she has not yet received details of the allegations and does not anticipate getting the details until the investigation is complete.
"I have no reason to doubt that a complete and thorough investigation will be conducted," she said. "Until that is completed, any cases presented by the troopers named in the [media] will be considered as all cases are considered by my office — we will review all of the facts and circumstances of a potential case as presented by law enforcement in order to determine whether or not to file criminal charges."
"We must afford due process to the troopers involved and allow the investigation to proceed," Morrison said in her statement. "Once the internal investigation is complete, the state police and I will consult the State Police Advisory Commission on next steps and provide whatever information we can, in accordance with the law, to the public."
Morrison also stated that she and the Vermont State Police take all complaints regarding misconduct of state troopers, on duty or off, "with the utmost seriousness."
Hashim, who was a trooper for almost eight years, said he was shocked and disappointed when he received the email on Monday morning.
"I take a lot of pride in having been a Vermont State trooper and that agency is the one that played a major role in who I am today," he said. "It's definitely disappointing to see these sorts of things allegedly happening among the ranks."
Hashim said allegations like this take their toll on the morale of members of the State Police and erode the trust Vermonter's have in law enforcement.
At the same time, said Hashim, it's important to let the investigation play out.