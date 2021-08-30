The Vermont Department of Labor is working to ensure people who are going to be losing extra unemployment aid are ready for the change.
On Sept. 6, the federal government is ending the programs that provided assistance to people not traditionally covered by unemployment insurance, such as the self-employed, extending the time benefits can be received and ending the $300 a week extra unemployment benefit payment.
All the programs were designed to help workers survive the loss of their jobs because of the pandemic.
The Labor Department says about 9,000 people in Vermont are set to lose their benefits while about 5,500 who have been receiving regular Vermont unemployment benefits will continue to receive them, but they will no longer be receiving the extra $300 a week.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said the department has been working hard to ensure that people who will be losing their benefits are aware of the upcoming change and the department is working to help people look for work.
The state has experts ready to help people find work by linking them with needed training or other services, such as resume writing. Harrington encouraged both employers and people looking for work to register for and use VermontJobLink.com.
The state has been successful in getting people back to work. In one week nearly 1,000 people left unemployment and went back to work.
But it’s unclear how much the change will affect the state’s labor shortage.
“It will help,” Harrington said. “However, we know that even before the pandemic there was a workforce shortage here in Vermont so employers were already struggling at that time to find the talent they needed.”
But the pandemic appears to have fundamentally changed the labor force.
The pandemic could have prompted some people to retire early, to move to be closer to family, to leave the labor force for health reasons or, as has been seen nationally, to move within the labor market.
“Maybe someone who worked in food service before decided they don’t want to go back to a close-contact type of work situation and so they look to find a job in another field,” Harrington said.
Others could choose not to return to work because they need to manage the health of a family member or they can’t afford child care.
Harrington said the department is encouraging employers looking for workers to be as flexible as possible.
He said that solving the workforce challenge is getting people back to work, but there is still going to be a shortage of workers.
CORRECTIONS CASES
The Vermont Department of Corrections says a total of 25 inmates and seven staff members of the the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The facility is now on full lockdown pending the results of facility-wide testing of staff and inmates that is taking place on Monday.
In Newport, a housing unit where 17 positive inmates were being held is now being used as a surge center.
As of Monday, there are positive cases of COVID-19 in staff, the incarcerated population or both at five of Vermont’s six correctional facilities.
ADULT DAY CARE
Adult day care centers in Vermont are going to be receiving $5 million in federal assistance to provide financial stability after an extended shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are being distributed by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.
The money that was allocated by the Legislature for the program during fiscal 2022 is coming from the American Rescue Plan.
The state says the adult day centers provide essential daytime services, such as personal care, nursing assessment, family respite and therapeutic activities, to people with medical conditions.
The centers were closed for extended periods during the pandemic because patrons are often more vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We know the restrictions and closures that were necessary during the height of the pandemic have had a significant impact on all organizations, but especially those who care for older Vermonters,” Gov. Phil Scott said.
NUMBERS
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 71 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to nearly 28,050.
There were 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 102.86 new cases per day on Aug. 14 to 131.71 new cases per day on Aug. 28.