MONTPELIER — Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday the state continues to monitor the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, a COVID-19 variant. But Levine said his agency doesn’t yet know how BA.2 will hit Vermonters.
“We cannot predict exactly how it will affect us yet,” Levine said during Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news briefing.
The BA.2 variant is said to be more contagious than the omicron variant, but to date most cases have been less serious, Levine said. It’s uncertain whether the U.S. will see a “slight surge” in new cases or a prolonged tail to the omicron outbreak, he added.
Moving forward, the hospitalization rate will be “a more meaningful measure of impact here in Vermont,” Levine said. “It has not impacted hospitalization at this time. We’ll continue to watch that and remain prepared.”
“The best and most important way to be prepared is to make sure you’re up to date” on vaccinations and boosters,” he added. The commissioner emphasized that point for the state’s seniors; despite the high vaccination rate for elder age groups, their booster intake can and should be higher, he said.
The Health Department reported 77 new COVID cases on Tuesday, as well as 14 people hospitalized — two in intensive care. The seven-day average for positive tests was 4.7 percent.
The BA.2 variant, which has driven a wave of cases in Europe, now accounts for as much as 70 percent of new infections in many parts of the United States, according to an estimate from the genomics company Helix.
The estimate comes amid concerns that Europe’s surge in infections will be replicated in coming weeks in the U.S., where caseloads have often trailed those in Europe by roughly a month.
In two or three weeks, “everything in the Northeast is going to be BA.2,” predicted Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Mass.
Natalie Dean, a biostatistics expert at Emory University, noted that the United Kingdom had only a brief lull between its omicron wave and a surge from BA.2. That surprised her, and she suspects it could be repeated in the United States.
“I would have expected a longer lag period,” Dean said. “It tells me something could pick up here again, too, sooner than I would have guessed.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported that BA.2 accounted for 23 percent of coronavirus infections nationally, and 39 percent in New England. The Helix data is more up-to-date and includes samples from many states, including California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan and Texas, Helix chief scientist Will Lee said.
“I think cases are going to start going up again. I think I’m not going out on a limb too much in saying that,” Lee said.
Earlier this month, Vermont made masking optional in public indoor spaces and for K-12 schools.
Levine and Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Jenney Samuelson said the state continues to transition from its oversight of testing and vaccination programs of the past two years to local health care providers. While PCR tests are still available, the state also is distributing rapid response antigen tests. Vaccination clinics are being phased out, as COVID vaccines are now widely available from primary care providers and pharmacies, Levine said.
Samuelson said her agency is looking carefully at where the greatest demand exists for tests and vaccines, and will plan accordingly. “We’re striving to make sure Vermonters have the opportunity to get tested or vaccinated within a 30-minute drive.”
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.