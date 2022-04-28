WATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Corrections is conducting an internal review after the death of an incarcerated individual at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Thursday.
Matthew Castellini, 35, of White River Junction, was found unresponsive by Vermont corrections staff at about 6 a.m. Correctional and medical staff first responders began lifesaving efforts and called for outside medical assistance. Castellini was pronounced deceased at the facility.
The official cause of death will be determined by the Vermont State Medical Examiner but, at this time, the cause is suspected to be suicide.
Vermont corrections personnel notified Vermont State Police and the Defender General's Prisoners’ Rights Office of the death, per state law and protocol. These entities will be conducting separate investigations in conjunction with the Vermont Department of Correction’s administrative and medical reviews.
The Vermont Department of Corrections Peer Support Team is on site at the facility to support corrections staff.
Castellini was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in December 2021 on a violation of probation charge and was also facing new unadjudicated charges.