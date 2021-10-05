WATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Corrections has renewed its contract with CoreCivic, meaning some Vermont inmates will remain in a Mississippi private prison for one more year, the Department of Corrections announced Monday.
Whether this is the last time the state agrees to house inmates outside its borders remains to be seen. “It’s hard to say right now,” department Commissioner James Baker said, with much depending on the COVID pandemic.
“Out-of-state housing is a safety valve to prevent overcrowding and mitigate COVID in all of our facilities,” Baker said in a statement. “Ideally we would have space in Vermont for our entire incarcerated population, but that is simply not the reality of the situation at this point in time.”
He later explained that COVID quarantines are challenging the state’s use of available space, and that “we have had to close units in facilities as a result of staffing.”
At present, 145 inmates are being housed in Mississippi, hundreds fewer than the state had housed out of state five or even 15 years ago, Baker said.
State Sen. Richard Sears, D-Bennington, is hoping this is the last time a deal is needed.
“I hope we continue to reduce our prison population and make sure people we lock up are people we need to have locked up and are dangerous,” said Sears, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Sears said when the Legislature returns, “I personally think corrections workforce is a crisis we need to deal with.”
Pay upgrades might be needed, Sears said. “They’re being asked to do difficult work with difficult people.”
The agreement with CoreCivic is the last one-year extension available under the deal, first struck in 2018, the Department of Corrections said.
The state has been working to reduce its prison population through a pair of “justice reinvestment” initiatives, most recently in 2019, and advocates have called on the state to bring its inmates home.
The intention, state Rep. Sara Coffey said, is “balancing public safety with getting people the care and support they need to re-enter and be productive members of the community.”
“That is absolutely our goal. We knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight, “ said Coffey, D-Windham, a member of the House Corrections Committee.
“We are the only state that hasn’t had a COVID death” in its prisons, Coffey said. “That’s commendable, but [corrections officers] are exhausted.”
Fellow House Corrections member Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan also wants Vermont inmates home — and said the state needs to think about upgrading its corrections facilities, as well.
“We need, finally, to come to a solution to this troubling issue. This warehousing of Vermonters out of state is in my opinion cruel, no matter what one thinks about men and women who have been convicted of crimes,” Sullivan, D-Bennington-Rutland, said. “Spending on our prisons, like it or not, is a core infrastructure spend that should take priority over shiny new ‘feel good’ programs.”
Vermont’s out-of-state inmates are housed at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss. The number has decreased from a peak of 281 in 2019, because of inmates being returned north and a pandemic-related halt to new transfers south.
In August 2020, more than 80 percent of the then-219 Vermont inmates housed there tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vermont ACLU said the contract should not be renewed again. “It is past time for Vermont to end its reliance on out-of-state prisons once and for all,” executive director James Duff Lyall said.
Lyall said that since Vermont first contracted with CoreCivic, the state has reduced its prison population by 30 percent. That’s enough to offset the number of incarcerated persons held out of state, he said.
“Vermonters don’t want their tax dollars lining the pockets of a notorious prison corporation when those resources could be going to things like mental health services, substance abuse treatment and housing — community-based services and supports that address Vermonters’ needs and reduce our reliance on incarceration,” Lyall said.