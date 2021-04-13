Virus Outbreak

In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. 

MONTPELIER — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and top administration officials are delaying the regular Tuesday virus briefing so they can learn more about the decision by the federal government to pause the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Tuesday briefings usually begin at 11 a.m. It is being delayed until noon. Scott regularly attends a briefing with White House officials that begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The delay will give Scott, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine time to learn about the decision to pause use of the single-dose vaccine while officials investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The decision will not affect the other two vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, that are authorized for use in the United States. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S.

