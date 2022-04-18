2022-04-14-CVC.jpg

The parent company of Vermont Container Corp. has purchased the factory it was been leasing on Bowen Road in Bennington. The company is considering building upgrades and possible future expansion of local operations.

 Isabel Wissner -- Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — Vermont Container Corp.’s parent firm has purchased the factory building at 473 Bowen Road in a move that could lead to future expansion of local operations.

According to property transfer records, Hanau Properties, LLC, based in Peekskill, N.Y., sold the facility on April 8 to Bowen Road Realty, LLC, for $1,130,000.

Bowen Road Realty is associated with Unicorr Packaging Group, located in North Haven, Conn., and listed as Vermont Container’s corporate headquarters. According to the company website, Vermont Container manufacturers protective packaging, corrugated boxes, wood crates and pallets; display packaging, retail-ready packaging and other products and provides custom packaging design and other business services.

Reached Monday at the headquarters office, a spokesperson said the company is considering upgrades to the facility to allow additional equipment to be located there.

Short-term, the spokesperson said, the company is “showing its commitment” to the Bennington area by purchasing a building it had been leasing, and would like to expand the operation.

He said the company will be “looking for support from the community and the state” to assist with planned building upgrades, including electrical work.

Currently, Vermont Container is seeking to hire additional workers and would like to start a second shift at the plant, he said. But, like other companies, the business is struggling to fill new jobs.

“We are trying to grow the business and we need people to do that,” he said.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

