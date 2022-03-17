BENNINGTON — The state of Vermont has sought a review from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration of plans to light the Bennington Battle Monument in the blue and gold national colors of Ukraine.
The proposal would light the 306-foot 4½-tall monument in blue and gold as a tribute to the people of Ukraine, who have been fighting off an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin since Feb. 24. The hope is that Bennington, like other communities, would show its support for Ukraine as it fights for its survival. And the parallels between current events and the Battle of Bennington — in which a citizen army defended itself from an invading world military power — have been noted.
Area business owner Phil Pappas has been promoting the idea, and it’s won the approval of leaders throughout Bennington, including Select Board member Jim Carroll and state Rep. Mary Morrissey.
Gov. Phil Scott’s office also supports the plan, and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation filed for a “review consultation” with the FAA on March 10, Laura Trieschmann, the state historic preservation officer, said.
“We have begun email correspondence with [the FAA] as we get our official plan pulled together,” Trieschmann said. “They are studying the aeronautical space around the monument right now, and then it will go into official permit review once we give them the project proposal.”
An electrical engineer is looking at the monument’s exterior lighting system, Trieschmann said.
”Do we augment what we already have? Do we need to replace the whole thing?” she said.
The current lighting system is 20 years old, she said, and there’s an interest in installing brighter and more efficient LED lighting.
The village of Old Bennington Board of Trustees and the fixed base operators at William Morse State Airport have voiced support for the proposal.
The challenges include illuminating the blue-gray limestone of the monument — which tends to absorb certain colors of light — and dealing with its tapered shape so that light doesn’t affect pilots flying in and out of the airport, 2 miles to the west of the obelisk.
State officials are also working with residents living near the monument to address their concerns, Trieschmann said.
Pappas has used photo editing software to work up prototypes of how the lit monument could look. Some of the options include lighting the nearby statue of Gen. John Stark, who led colonial troops to victory in the Battle of Bennington, as well as the monument.
Pappas said he has been hearing regularly from Morrissey, who has been working with Gov. Scott’s office and other state agencies to advance the proposal. “She has been very, very helpful,” Pappas said of her support.
He has also heard from four alumni of the Lighting Research Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., expressing willingness to help with the project. The Lighting Research Center assisted on past efforts to illuminate the monument.