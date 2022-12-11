MONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is calling on all Vermonters to check their addresses on the FCC National Broadband Map and file a challenge if the information is incorrect. Correcting addresses that are incorrectly listed as served at speeds of 25/3 Mbps or greater by a wired or licensed wireless provider could mean millions of additional federal dollars to build out 100/100 Mbps fiber broadband across the state, the board said. The map shows service at addresses as reported by providers.
“In the year 2022, in the richest country in the history of the world, high-speed internet access is no longer a luxury,” said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. “It is a critically important public utility that is essential to our economy, health care, education, infrastructure and more. Too many rural Vermont communities have waited too long for access to quality, affordable internet. In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, we were able to secure historic funding to expand broadband access — an important step in the right direction. But we still have work left to do. I hope my fellow Vermonters will join us in making the FCC National Broadband Map as accurate as possible so that Vermonters in every corner of our state can receive high-speed, reliable broadband.”
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill enacted last year, provides each state will receive a minimum of $100 million to fund the construction of high-speed internet access. An additional $37.1 billion is then distributed to states based on the total number of unserved locations relative to the national total.
“The FCC map poses a challenge to Vermont's broadband build-out. The map is missing or incorrectly lists the location of over 60,000 broadband-serviceable locations. The map also lists service availability levels far beyond what the state has found through its mapping and what we are hearing about from residents. This is the chance for Vermonters to join together and challenge incorrect data and make broadband more affordable,” said Christine Hallquist, VCBB executive director. “We’ve calculated that, on average, for every additional $50 million the state can offer Communications Union Districts as grants rather than forcing them to borrow the money, a Vermonter’s internet bill will drop by $10 per month.”
States have until mid-January to challenge locations incorrectly classified on the new FCC Map. The better the map reflects the true number of unserved and underserved addresses, the more money Vermont will get, meaning more affordable internet service for Vermonters.
“As a small rural state, Vermont really needs the FCC’s maps to show the reality of the internet we know and live with, not a desktop picture based on best-guess data," said Vermont Department of Public Service Commissioner June Tierney.
To file a challenge, go to fcc.gov and type in your address. Your home should appear on the map and list services providers claim to have available service for purchase at your location. If your location is missing or inaccurately reflected on the map, you can submit a location challenge to correct it. The link to correct information on an existing location is to the right of the address on the map. You can add a location by clicking on the map where the location should be and then clicking the “challenge location” button.
If the information about the service provided at your location is wrong, click the “availability challenge” button, bringing up a form where you can select a provider to challenge. Scroll down, complete the form, selecting the reason for your challenge from the drop-down list. You can describe your experience and upload files to support your challenge, check the certification box and click “submit.”
Reasons to challenge include the provider denied a request for service at your location, the provider does not offer the technology reported to be offered at your location, the provider does not offer the speeds reported to be available at your location, provider needed to build new equipment at your location, a wireless or satellite signal is not available at your location, provider failed to schedule a service installation within ten business days of a request, the provider did not install the service at the agreed-upon time, or the provider requested more than the standard installation fee to connect service.
For assistance, call Consumer Affairs Hotline 800-622-4496. The deadline to challenge the data is Jan. 13, 2023.
For video instructions on how to file a challenge, search "How to Submit an Availability Challenge" on YouTube.