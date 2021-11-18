MONTPELIER — The Vermont Attorney General’s Office wants avowed white nationalist Max Misch's bail revoked or for Misch to be subject to 24-7 home confinement.
On Wednesday, the AG filed a motion in Bennington County Superior Court seeking the revocation. The AG requested a hearing on the issue, and a spokeswoman said Thursday they are awaiting a decision from court on that request.
The motion asks that bail be revoked because of Misch’s "conduct across numerous pending cases, which the state believes constitutes an aggregate threat to the integrity of the judicial system" and the public, the AG's office said in a statement Thursday.
Misch was arrested again earlier this month on obstruction charges related to a domestic abuse allegation, stemming from December 2020, in which he is accused of breaking a woman’s arm. He appeared in court Monday on those charges and was released on conditions.
"Mr. Misch, who is currently being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office for allegedly violating Vermont’s ban on large-capacity magazines, has been charged in eight matters since the court first ordered conditions of release in February 2019," the AG's office stated, "culminating in the most recent charge of obstruction of justice brought by the Bennington County state’s attorney earlier this week."
Back in July, the AG’s office had a failed effort in county Superior Court to amend Misch's conditions of release to include a 24-7 curfew for Misch at his home, the AG's office said. That came after Misch was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
“The defendant has been charged with large capacity ammunition related offenses, and since then has allegedly, systematically violated his conditions of release on four separate occasions, has been charged with three disorderly conduct offenses, two felony domestic assault offenses, and now a felony obstruction of justice case," the AG's office said.
If the bail isn't revoked by the court, the AG is again asking that Misch then be subjected to a 24-7 curfew, "to protect the public from a continuing pattern of behavior that existing conditions of release have failed to protect against."
Superior Court will schedule Misch's next court appearance.