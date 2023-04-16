MONTPELIER — As the U.S. Supreme Court considers dueling rulings on whether a drug used to induce abortion should be freely accessible, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has joined a multi-state coalition challenging a decision issued by a federal judge in Texas that would restrict access to the drug.
The amicus brief, filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, urges the court to stay, pending appeal, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal’s ruling, which, if allowed to take effect, would halt the FDA’s approval of a generic version for the medication abortion drug, mifepristone. The ruling would also ban access to mifepristone by mail and would block the ability of non-doctors to prescribe and dispense the medication.
Vermont and 17 other states sued the FDA in February to expand access to mifepristone. On April 7, the judge in that case ordered the FDA to preserve the status quo with respect to availability of mifepristone.
Last week, following the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, the judge in that case issued an order reiterating that the FDA must preserve the status quo with respect to mifepristone in the states involved in that lawsuit, including Vermont.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has since issued a temporary administrative stay until midnight on Wednesday, allowing mifepristone to remain available nationwide while the Supreme Court decides whether to grant a stay for the remainder of the appeal.
The drug is also prescribed to control high blood sugar in people with Cushing's syndrome, in which the human body makes too much cortisol.
By Wednesday, the Court will decide what, if any, action needs to be taken during the pendency of the mifepristone challenge in a Texas district court. At that time, the Court could also choose to rule on the underlying issue, that is, whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone should change.
“The U.S. Supreme Court needs to hear how its decision could affect Vermont, a state where abortion is a right that is protected by statute and the state Constitution,” Clark said in a prepared statement. “Mifepristone is a safe and effective drug that has been used for more than two decades. I will do everything in my power as Attorney General to make sure that our right to an abortion is preserved and our bodily autonomy is respected.”
The coalition of attorneys general also includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
According to current estimates, medication abortion accounts for over half, approximately 54 percent, of all abortions performed in the United States. Reducing medication options by forcing the FDA to stay approval of generic mifepristone, limiting which clinicians are permitted to provide prescriptions for this safe medication, and reinstating the in-person dispensing requirement will make it more challenging for millions of Americans to access safe medication abortions, Clark said.