BURLINGTON — Everyone knows there will be plenty to “ooh” and “aah’’ about the evening of July 4, but those across Vermont and Northeast New York interested in a different sort of combustion can also turn their heads skyward that morning. F-35s from the 158th Fighter Wing out of South Burlington will be turning and burning over of a handful of towns in the region.
A formation of four of the state-of-the-art Air Force fighter jets will take off from their Vermont Air National Guard base at 10 a.m. and head north to Jeffersonville, before turning south and heading as far down the state as Wardsboro (ETA 10:31 a.m.), before turning west over New York and looping back home. The entire trip is scheduled to take just over 90 minutes.
Gov. Phil Scott shared a patriotic message in support of the event.
“The Fourth of July is a time when we come together as a nation to celebrate our freedom and honor those who have fought and continue to fight for it,” he said.
“This flyby serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifice and dedication of our military personnel. I am grateful for their service, and I know the people of Vermont share that sentiment,” Scott said.
The flyover is Vermont ANG’s way of thanking those in Vermont and New York who have shown support and commitment to the nation’s armed forces, according to a news release. It is a chance for military supporters and aviation enthusiasts alike to witness in action one of the most advanced pieces of equipment in the U.S. defense apparatus.
“This is a pretty awesome way for us to say thank you to our communities across Vermont, and to celebrate Independence Day,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general, “I love hearing the commentary from Vermonters that don’t often get the chance to see how fortunate we are to have this mission, and the quality of our Airmen.”
Maj. Meghan B. Smith, 158th Fighter Wing public affairs officer, said the fighters will travel overhead at a speed of approximately 350 knots (just over 400 miles per hour) at a minimum altitude of 1,000 feet – pretty up close and personal for a stealth fighter in flight.
“We get a lot of requests for flyovers and of course we can’t do them all,” Smith said. “So this is a nice way for us to catch as many towns in the state and area as we can on the Fourth of July.”
Smith said the level of noise to be expected is dependent on several factors, including cloud cover and surrounding environment.
“I would say if someone is sensitive to noise, then they could cover their ears or wear hearing protection, keeping in mind that the jets will only be overhead for a few seconds,” she said.
Smith also advised getting to higher ground will make for a better experience.
“If the viewer is on a hill, for example, with an unobstructed view, they could see the jets for several minutes as they approach and depart,” she explained. “If someone is in a park surrounded by trees or in a city surrounded by buildings, then they will only see the jets for a few seconds as they pass directly overhead.”
The F-35 Lightning II is actually a family of aircraft designed to serve as a “jack of all trades” for the different needs of each military branch.
The F-35A variant that can be seen in the skies over Vermont on Tuesday is the Air Force’s “conventional ” runway fighter.
The “B” variant is the Marine Corps’ – capable of vertical takeoffs and landings – and the “C” variant is the Navy’s – designed for takeoff and landing from aircraft carriers.