MONTPELIER — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Friday that he is stepping down effective June 20. Donovan said in a statement that he has accepted the position of director of public policy and U.S. state strategies for the company Roblox. Donovan will be based in Vermont.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Vermont for nearly the last 16 years as an elected official,” he said. “The Attorney General’s Office has a strong team in place to carry out its duties to protect Vermonters until the next Attorney General is sworn in. While this is a difficult decision, I’m excited that this new role will allow me to continue to advance consumer protections. I will also continue to advocate for kids, teens and their families while learning about and building safeguards into emerging trends and technologies.
Roblox is a gaming system that allows users to program their own games or play games programmed by others. According to Popular Science, Roblox offers 11 million potential gaming experiences for all ages.
Born in Burlington, Donovan began his career as an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia before returning to Vermont to work as a deputy Chittenden County state’s attorney.
He worked as a criminal defense attorney and a civil litigation lawyer before in 2006 he was elected Chittenden County State’s Attorney, in which he served for 10 years, before being elected Vermont Attorney General.
“I want to thank the public servants at the Attorney General’s Office for their friendship, dedication and hard work on behalf of all Vermonters,” he said Friday in the statement.
Chief Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond will take over the AG duties until the vacancy is filled by Gov. Phil Scott. The governor is typically presented with a slate of potential candidates to fill the vacancy by the outgoing party — in this case, the Democrats. Scott is not required to choose from that list.
Donovan announced in early May that he would not seek reelection to the office.
“After nearly 16 years as an elected official (19 years in public service), it is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities,” he said at the time. He did not comment on future plans.
Charity Clark — Donovan’s former chief of staff — and Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault are seeking the Democratic nomination for Attorney General in the August primary.