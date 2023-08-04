SAXTONS RIVER — Vermont Academy and Mount Snow Academy are combining forces.
They officially merged Tuesday.
"With the MSA location less than a mile from Mount Snow Resort, student athletes benefit from more time on snow and elite coaching and training from certified instructors while pursuing a rigorous academic curriculum," states an announcement. "Vermont Academy’s alpine, free ski and snowboard athletes will have the opportunity to live, study, and train at the Mount Snow Academy facility in Dover for a winter trimester immersion experience."
Under the merger, the Saxtons River-based Vermont Academy will offer student athletes the opportunity to pursue their passion for skiing and snowboarding while engaged in "a comprehensive college preparatory academic program and community," states the announcement.
MSA's property on Route 100 in Dover will be renamed Vermont Academy at Mount Snow. In addition to serving VA students, the mountain campus will continue to host legacy winter season programs, the three-day weekend Jumpstart program and camps. In the future, the site will offer new year-round outdoor adventure activities such as mountain biking, rock climbing and white-water activities.
The two schools started collaborating in 2020. Their "strategic alignment was immediately clear," states the announcement.
Vermont Academy Head of School Dr. Jennifer L. Zaccara noted that snow sports have been "a key part of Vermont Academy since Olympian Warren Chivers founded our ski programs in 1939."
"MSA and the Mount Snow Resort with its Carinthia Park provide convenient access to a world class mountain and facilities for training and competition and serve as a gateway to Vermont sports-on-snow for Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania families," Zaccara stated. "MSA contributes elite, certified coaches, and a commitment to excellence in educating student athletes.”
Brian Suhadolc, general manager at Mount Snow, applauded the partnership. He said the resort looks forward to "continuing our longstanding relationship with the Academy.”
“This exciting merger with Vermont Academy will enhance and evolve the current MSA offerings and create new opportunities for athletes who are pursuing competitive snow sports," Mount Snow Academy’s Head of School Peter Stokloza stated. "Vermont Academy’s broad curriculum, Center for Learning, advisory programs, and community culture provide an educational opportunity unsurpassed in the world of highly competitive sports-on snow programs, offering student athletes the best in education, athletic development, and training.”
Vermont Academy is a coeducational, independent boarding school serving more than 220 students in grades 9 through 12, plus a postgraduate year. MSA is a high-level training program for aspiring and competitive alpine ski racers, freeskiers, and snowboarders.