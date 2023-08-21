BENNINGTON — Bennington Police Department responded to a call on Monday afternoon for a vehicle that had driven into the Walloomsac River just south of Walgreens in Bennington.
According to a post from BPD's Facebook page, no one was injured, including the lone occupant of the vehicle – a red Jeep, model and year unknown.
BPD was assisted by Bennington Village Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, the Town of Bennington Highway Department, and Southern Vermont Auto.
BPD did not immediately respond to a request for further information.