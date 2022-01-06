BENNINGTON — One person was sent to the hospital and two utility poles were severed when a van went off West Main Street near the entrance to Monument Elementary School.
The 2000 Ford Windstar left the roadway and struck a utility pole, shearing it in half and continuing on the front property of the school until coming to rest against a second utility pole near Catamount Lane, according to Bennington Police. That pole was severed, as well. Police said the van also struck a parked 2016 Chevy Silverado.
The van’s driver, whom police did not identify, was inside the vehicle and disoriented when emergency personnel arrived. A Monument School nurse came out of the building and provided medical care prior to Bennington Rescue personnel arriving on the scene.
The driver was flown to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., by MedFlight. The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown.
West Main Street was closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated. Green Mountain Power arrived to repair or replace both utility poles.
This crash is under investigation and anyone with information should contact Officer Robert Murawski at 802-442-1030 or through the police website at benningtonpolice.com.