TOWNSHEND — Citing financial and staffing challenges, Valley Cares Inc. announced Wednesday that after “thorough deliberation” it determined that it can no longer provide Meals on Wheels.
“This really has been a tough decision for us,” JoAnne Blanchard, executive director of Valley Cares, stated in a news release. “We decided that we just need to focus on our residents [at West River Valley Senior Housing].”
The nonprofit provides affordable senior housing at its assisted living facility and independent living apartments in Townshend, and services to the surrounding communities such as a SASH (Support And Services at Home) program and a medical equipment lending program.
Blanchard told the Reformer the MOW program at Valley Cares served residents in Townshend, Newfane, Brookline, Athens and Grafton. The contract with Senior Solutions for the program ends Sept. 30.
Like other senior housing and long-term care providers around Vermont and the U.S., Valley Cares has dealt with challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group said high vacancy rates due to earlier pandemic-imposed restrictions “greatly limited the nonprofit organization’s income” and it has not been immune to staffing woes experienced across most industries.
Blanchard said that for quite some time, Valley Cares had 12 vacancies in its housing “but thankfully as restrictions lifted, we have been able to fill some of those.” Currently, she counted seven vacancies.
“We are extremely lucky to have an outstanding nursing team and wonderful care staff, as well as maintenance and other management staff,” she said. “However, our kitchen, run by Health Care Services Group, has been plagued by staffing issues. The food service manager and other kitchen staff are burdened, working long hours, and they just cannot seem to find enough help.”
The decision to discontinue MOW at Valley Cares is described by Blanchard as being a financial decision as well as an effort to preserve kitchen staff to focus on the needs of residents. Valley Cares’ management and board of directors find it very difficult ending a service that they know serves a need in the community, she said.
Valley Cares currently provides meals to about 28 people through MOW. Participants in the Valley Cares program will continue to get meals, said Wendi Lashua Germain, nutrition and wellness director at Senior Solutions.
Germain said if another provider can’t fill in the gap, a caterer in Rutland provides meals to some of the meal sites and can get them delivered to the nearest meal site.
“We have a backup plan for our backup plan,” she said, “so no one will get dropped off the list.”
News of the discontinuation of MOW at Valley Cares didn’t come as a surprise for Senior Solutions, which covers Windham and Windsor counties. Germain said the two groups have been in talks about the challenges.
Senior Solutions gets federal money then works with local communities to raise more funds to prop up MOW sites. Between congregant meal sites and MOW sites, the group has about 36 spread across the two counties.
Two rounds of federal COVID relief funding came to Senior Solutions and more is on the way. Germain said her group would definitely provide funding to Valley Cares but the issue isn’t only monetary.
“Staffing shortages everywhere are really affecting everyone,” she said.
Germain said another MOW site at an assisted living facility, which she declined to name, is in a similar situation and Senior Solutions stands ready to assist with getting food to people if needed. Contracts for MOW all end at the end of September.
Looking over Senior Solutions records, Germain said Valley Cares has been a MOW site for eight years and all the other sites have been around for even longer.
“It’s not often that we lose a meal site even though it’s a lot of work to be a meal site,” she said. “We only get to reimburse sites for half the cost of the meal so the sites have to fundraise for the other half, so it’s a big deal and a lot of work and a lot of dedication.”
Blanchard stated that she is grateful for all the hours and dedication volunteer drivers have given to delivering meals in the community, and confident that Senior Solutions will find another MOW provider to fill in the gap. She and Germain are having conversations, “working to identify another provider and to make a smooth transition to another meals provider this fall,” states the news release.
“There are no other long-term care providers in our region who provide Meals on Wheels,” Blanchard stated, “probably because it is hard to focus on both programs at once. With everything else that has happened in the past year and a half, we just feel we need to devote ourselves to making things the best they can be for our residents.”