The Vermont Arts Exchange has announced the 29th Annual North Bennington Halloween Parade, scheduled for Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. This is an annual local event where young and old break out their amazingly creative costumes.
The parade begins at the VAE, located at 48 Main Street in North Bennington, next to the North Bennington Post Office. Come to participate or come to spectate as costumed paraders creep and crawl down Main Street, around the fountain at Lincoln Square, and back up to Lion’s Park, where costume awards will be given out. There will also be a bonfire and refreshments. Norshaft Lions will be selling hot dogs, hot chocolate, and hot and cold cider. This will be a walking parade only.
If you would like more information about the parade, email the VEA at infovae@comcast.net.