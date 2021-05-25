BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce has organized pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week for hospitality and tourism workers in Manchester and Bennington.
The Manchester clinic will take place on June 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at The Equinox Resort, and the Bennington clinic will take place June 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the Chamber offices at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.
One-and-done Johnson & Johnson doses will be administered at both clinics. For more information, visit https://accd.vermont.gov/vaccine.
Matt Harrington, executive director of the Chamber, said that people will not need to show proof of employment in the hospitality and tourism field, and that there will be 50 doses allocated at each location, sufficient to meet the anticipated demand.
"We are proud to stand with the Vermont Chamber, Agency for Commerce and Community Development, the Vermont Health Department and Governor Scott as we continue to create pathways to recovery. The hospitality industry has been the hardest hit industry in this pandemic," Harrington said.
"Many of them are working with the public daily and are the backbone to the Vermont economy. We hope this effort partnered with other efforts around the state provides a quick, easy, one-and-done solution to many of our employers and their staff."