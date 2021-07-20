slide

CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Eight year old Arianna Sparks plunges into Lake Paran from the newly installed slide on Tuesday afternoon.

 Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
