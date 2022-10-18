Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions. Their answers will be published over the next three weeks.
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
US SENATE
Gerald Malloy, Republican from Weathersfield:
• One of the least discussed causes of the opioid crisis is the failing American economy. When people lose their jobs and are struggling financially, many turn to drugs to help them cope. Unfortunately, these addictions make life even more difficult for them; and, as a consequence of the drugs, increase the crime rate in our neighborhoods.
In the short term, we need to ensure that those with addiction problems are able to find the help that they need. I visited Jenna’s Promise recently in Johnson and applaud the program and would support it. We also must ensure our law-enforcement is fully funded so that our communities are kept safe from the influx of drugs and crime.
• The keys to a flourishing economy are to prevent special interest groups from using the government to manipulate the economy in their favor and put on the backs of Americans. The government’s reckless overspending, corporate welfare, expansion of entitlement benefits for people who are fully capable of working a job, and the Federal Reserve’s artificially low interest rates are the direct cause of the economic crisis that Americans are being forced to suffer.
We saw a similar scenario in the 2008-09 crash.
I will seek to move away from “industrial policy,” where government meddles in business, because in different forms it negates the open market innovation that business/industry will develop on its own to solve problems.
• Fixing our economy would be my top priority in the U.S. Senate. Vermont families are struggling and are concerned with the rapidly rising cost of living. We need to ensure that families can afford to live, work, and raise a family in our brave little state. Part of this is working to bring well-paying jobs to Vermont — with my business experience I will grow business investment and relocation to Vermont, something that has not been happening. Another part is taxes. I will fight to lower, not increase, taxes.
I will not support wasteful and misguided government overspending that has caused the 40 year high inflation, recession, and crushing $31 trillion debt we’ve been led to by the current administration and Congress, including my opponent. I will seek to rescind the Executive Order that is causing the record high gas and oil prices, as well as most of the Inflation Reduction Act, especially the $80 billion for 87,000 new IRS agents. To address the crime and drug crises that are impacting our economy, and are very real even here in Vermont, I will refocus non-deficit spending on supporting our law enforcement community.
I am running to serve and represent all Vermonters. I am a Vermont parent, and veteran, with three children in Vermont schools; I am not a disconnected career politician. I do not like the path we’re on or the future I see. Either we change or it’s going to get worse. Under our Constitution, I will deliver a better future for Vermont. May the 14th star shine bright, may God bless America.
Cris Ericson of Chester, Independent
FENTANYL: I will sponsor a bill to close our borders and use the U.S. military to do so. After the U.S. Congress House of Representatives votes to impeach, I will vote in favor of convicting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a trial in the U.S. Senate for failure to keep our borders secure. The fentanyl is coming through our borders transported either by illegal immigrants or U.S. citizens working directly with illegal immigrants and their associated criminal cartels and what is known as the “Mexican Mafia.” There are more deaths per year in the United States of America from fentanyl than there are deaths from the war in Ukraine. It is time to stop the illegal fentanyl that is brought into our country because our own borders are not secure.
HOUSING: The only way right now to increase housing is to put a statewide moratorium voted on by the state legislature to temporarily end all zoning, environmental and other restrictions on building. We need a lot more “tiny houses” to suit the budgets of working people and families. We have to chose between well intentioned rules and regulations and the reality of not enough affordable housing. Put people first.
LABOR: There are some pretty healthy looking illegal migrants coming in to the U.S.A. by the thousands daily in border states. Give the governor of Texas a call and let him know if you need a few for a local business in Vermont. They have cell phone google translators so they can follow instructions. Drug test them and their clothing first.
TAX REVOLUTION: The most important bill I will sponsor if I am elected is to end what I call modern day slavery. We pay federal taxes out of our hard earned paychecks. The fruits of our labor go to the I.R.S. The U.S. Congress votes to give our money as subsidies to huge corporations who use our money to make profits for themselves. Where is our share? If you gave your neighbor $10,000 to help his business, wouldn’t you expect a share of the profits? Every time the U.S. Congress votes to give our money away as subsidies to corporations, and they use our money to make profits for themselves, and give us nothing in return, no R.O.I., no return on investment of our taxpayer dollars, that is modern day slavery. That has to stop immediately because it is a violation of the U.S. Constitution and wrongful taking. Just because the U.S. Congress is doing it does not exempt it from wrongful taking of our property. When the U.S. Congress is violating our U.S. Constitutional rights we have to stop them. I will sponsor a bill to end modern day slavery and to make certain that when our tax dollars are used by any entity to make a profit, we get a share to pay for programs people need like more health care, more dental care, more child care, more education and more housing, etc.