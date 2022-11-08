BURLINGTON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch defeated Republican Gerald Malloy for the U.S. Senate seat held for decades by Patrick Leahy on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.
Welch, of Norwich, who represented the state as its lone House member of Congress for eight two-year terms, faced Malloy, a retired Army officer who moved to Weathersfield two years ago, in the race to succeed Leahy, who had served since 1975.
The AP called the race for Welch at 7 p.m., as polls closed.
In a prepared statement, Welch said he's looking forward to bringing the "'Vermont way' of of mutual respect, civility and finding common ground" to the Senate, "to address the urgent challenges we face — higher prices hurting our working families, a climate in crisis, reproductive rights under threat and an imperiled democracy."
“While the votes are still being counted across the country, and we’re unsure what the Senate will look like in January, we know that — whoever is in charge — the “Vermont way” is needed to find solutions to our shared problems," Welch said. "It’s how Senator Patrick Leahy served us so well for 48 years, and it’s how I am committed to serve every day in the Senate. Vermont has always led the way during our toughest times, and now is no different."
In a year in which the parties are grappling for control of the Senate, Welch’s election keeps the seat from the deep blue state safely in the Democratic column.
Welch, 75, drew some criticism before the vote for giving up his House seniority to start as a freshman senator. But he said his experience was needed in the Senate at a time when he feels the foundation of American democracy is under threat.
Welch pitched himself as someone able to work across the aisle and find common ground with Republican colleagues in a hyper-partisan era.
Welch easily defeated activist Isaac Evans-Frantz in the Democratic primary, while Malloy surprised former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan to win the Republican nomination.
Leahy, who was first elected in 1974, announced in January that he would be stepping down after this year. That touched off political dominoes across the state, as Welch decided to run for the Senate and a number of candidates, including Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint and Lt. Governor Molly Gray, sought the Democratic nomination. Balint won, and was widely expected to be elected as the state’s first woman member of Congress.
Welch campaigned around protecting reproductive rights, fighting for veterans and addressing climate change. Malloy, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said Welch is too liberal. Malloy said he would fight for secure borders, gun rights and energy independence if elected.
A former state senator, Welch was elected to the U.S. House in 2006. He served eight terms, as a member of the House Committees on Energy and Commerce, Oversight and Reform, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
In his bid for the Senate, Welch spent nearly $2.5 million this election cycle, and as of Sept. 30 still had nearly $2.7 million in the bank.
Malloy, a political newcomer, spent about $165,000 during the primary and general election, and had about $61,000 in the bank.
Malloy said he was a traditional pro-life conservative who believes that regulating abortion should be left to the states.
Welch was born in Massachusetts and moved to Vermont in 1974, where he first worked as a public defender. He was a longtime member of the Vermont Senate, and was its first Democratic Senate president pro tempore. In 2006, he won the U.S. House seat, which became vacant when Bernie Sanders moved from the House to the Senate.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.