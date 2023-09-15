BENNINGTON — Town crews have begun work on a $240,000 upgrade and extension project along sections of the Walloomsac Pathway in the downtown.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the work, being undertaken by the town Department of Public Works, includes widening the path in some areas, adding upgraded LED lighting and extending the multi-use path to connect with the Bennington Rail Trail at River Street.
Bennington has received a $200,000 grant through the state Downtown Transportation Fund, which was matched by $40,000 in town funds.
Crews have taken down and stacked existing vintage pathway light poles in the section between North and School streets, and have begun grading and other work on the pathway extension behind the Bennington Depot.
The pathway extension is to allow a connection with the recently opened section of the Rail Trail near the Bennington Fire Facility.
“It may take two weeks to finish the majority of work,” Hurd said Friday. “Town DPW staff are doing the project.”
A requirement for use of the grant funding, Hurd has said, is that the multi-use path meet state and federal standards for width, or 8 feet. The newly dedicated Rail Trail section is 10 feet wide.
Officials said during a public meeting on the project that there are sections of the existing pathway that are 3 feet to 5 feet wide. Because of the proximity to some trees and the Walloomsac River bank, the town can only widen the surface in one direction – away from the river.
Those space restrictions, and a desire to add new lighting – in part for the safety of path users – will necessitate removal of six pathway trees and another that is dying, Hurd said.
The project grew out of community efforts to improve the pathway, sections of which date to the 1980s, add upgraded lighting and connect it to the Rail Trail.