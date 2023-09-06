BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will hear updates on the Benn Hi project at Monday's meeting that gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
On the agenda:
Benn Hi Updates
Bennington Town staff will share information about the Benn Hi Development Agreement with Hale Resources for the redevelopment of the property to include a long-term town lease to support community resources, including YMCA managed recreation, Meals on Wheels, and the Senior Center. The Select Board will vote on whether to support the agreement as proposed at this meeting.
In addition, the Bennington Office of the Vermont Department of Health completed a Health Impact Assessment for the redevelopment of Benn Hi to better understand the potential health effects of utilizing this large, vacant downtown building as housing and community space. District Manager Megan Herrington will share findings from the report.
CPARB and HPC Appointments
The Select Board is interviewing candidates prior to the meeting and is hoping to make appointments to both the Community Policing Advisory Review Board and the Historic Preservation Commission. CPARB appointees will need to complete training to be full voting members of the board.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join in person, CAT-TV generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.