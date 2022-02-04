DANBY — Vermont State Police have identified a teenager found dead on Danby Mountain Road as a 17-year-old from Springfield, Mass., and ruled his death a homicide.
State police announced Friday night that following an autopsy by the Vermont Medical Examiner's office, it was determined Isaiah Rodriguez, 17, died as the result of gunshot wounds of the torso.
In a news release, state police said detectives have narrowed down the time of the incident to between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They're looking to speak with anyone who was traveling on Danby Mountain Road or who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary during that time.
Anyone who wishes to speak to investigators should call VSP’s Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
State police spokesman Adam Silverman said Friday night he was not able to provide additional information at this time. That included what had brought Rodriguez to Vermont, where he had been residing, whether he was shot at the scene, or what kind of gun or guns were likely used in the shooting.
Rodriguez was found by a passer-by Thursday morning on an unpaved stretch of Danby Mountain Road not far from the Dorset town line. He was found about 10 feet from the road in the snow, wearing a black puffy jacket with red piping, sweatpants and slide-style sandals.
Thursday and Friday, Danby residents were coming to grips with the possibility that their town had been the scene of a homicide. That doesn’t sit well with residents who said violent crime doesn’t represent their town or their values.
“We’re a close-knit community, and we’re always here to help each other,” Bradley Bender, the chairman of the town Select Board, said. “When there are funerals here, or a house burns down or a barn burns down, everyone pitches in to raise money. We’re a loving, caring community.”
“I will be genuinely saddened if it was drug-related,” Bender added. “This epidemic is affecting our younger people.”
Susan Howard, who lives in Mount Tabor but has her business in Danby, said there were no similar incidents in town in her memory.
“I’m shocked and saddened that someone would treat a human being like that,” she said.
After the victim was found at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, police descended on Danby to process the crime scene. A Bennington County Sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive, followed by state police troopers from the Rutland and Shaftsbury barracks, the state police major crime unit, and the state police crime scene team.
Police said they were confident that the incident was isolated, and that the public was not in danger.
Bender said he received several phone calls about the case.
“People are basically saying, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re generally shocked by this,” he said. “It brings back remembrances of the Sarah Hunter murder.”
Hunter, a 32-year-old golf pro at Manchester Country Club, disappeared in September 1986. Her remains were found Thanksgiving Day of that year off Route 133 in Pawlet. Her purse was found along the side of a road in Danby.
A man who worked at a Manchester gas station near where Hunter’s car was found, David Allan Morrison, was later charged in Hunter’s death, but the charges were dropped in 2015 when it was found evidence had been mishandled. Her death remains unsolved.