UPDATE: BENNINGTON — Power has now largely been restored to the roughly 3,637 Green Mountain Power customers in Bennington who were in the dark earlier this evening following a strong late-afternoon storm that moved through the area.
In addition, 293 customers had been without power in Shaftsbury. The 109 in Manchester remain without power.
A map of reported outages statewide shows about 300 customers without power in eight towns, most of those located in the Bennington County region.
For addition information, visit https://greenmountainpower.com/outages/.