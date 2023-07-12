Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

UPDATE: BENNINGTON — Power has now largely been restored to the roughly 3,637 Green Mountain Power customers in Bennington who were in the dark earlier this evening following a strong late-afternoon storm that moved through the area.

In addition, 293 customers had been without power in Shaftsbury. The 109 in Manchester remain without power.

A map of reported outages statewide shows about 300 customers without power in eight towns, most of those located in the Bennington County region.

For addition information, visit https://greenmountainpower.com/outages/.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.