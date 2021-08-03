BENNINGTON — Police said a New York man has been charged with gross negligent operation in a two-vehicle crash on Route 279 that led to the death of a passenger dog in July.
The man, Brian Jones of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., was arrested and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Aug. 23, according to the Bennington Police Department.
Investigators said the crash occurred around noon on July 18 when Jones, while heading west, made an illegal U-turn as he was about to exit the on-ramp from Route 67 to Route 279.
The Ford F-150 he was driving collided with a Subaru Forester that was westbound on Route 279, causing the Subaru to roll over once before coming to a rest upright, Bennington police said in a follow-up release about the incident.
Police said a dog inside the Subaru was ejected during the rollover and died on the scene. This occurred on Route 279, near the Exit 1 of Bennington. A second dog in the SUV was injured and taken to a local veterinary hospital.
Jones, 32, and the Subaru’s driver, Toni McDougle of New Hampshire, were not hurt.
Investigators said Jones was also issued two state civil violation complaints: making an illegal U-turn and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
McDougle, 51, was found not at fault in the crash, Bennington police said.
The Bennington Rural Fire Department and the Bennington Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.