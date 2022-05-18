BENNINGTON -- Bennington Elementary School closed for the day Wednesday morning and sent students home due to an electrical issue outside the building that left the school without power.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, officials were still determining if classes would be held as scheduled on Thursday, as a power surge when service was restored led to smoke in the building, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Public Information Coordinator Katie West said.
Kristin Carlson, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said power went out for the school on Park Street at about 7:50 a.m. Power was restored around 9:02 a.m., she said.
"There was a piece of equipment on the line that failed," Carlson said.
But that wasn't the last complication.
"When Green Mountain Power restored power to the building, it triggered a surge electrical incident. This incident gave off smoke, setting off the building's fire alarms," West said. "Students and staff who were still in the building were safely evacuated from the building."
The Bennington Fire Department responded quickly, West said, addressing the cause and beginning the process of venting the building.
Bennington Elementary has an enrollment of 308 students in kindergarten through Grade 5, West said.
Some students returned home on buses, while others were picked up at school.
The school extended thanks to Green Mountain Power, the Bennington Fire Department, and the Bennington Police Department "for the incredible response time, and for resolving the issue quickly."