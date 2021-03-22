POWNAL — Three town residents were taken to the local hospital Monday morning after their vehicles collided head-on along Route 7 in Pownal. Police were still investigating the cause of the crash as of Tuesday afternoon.
The collision, which occurred at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road around 7:45 a.m. Monday, happened when a southbound 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck crossed the double yellow center line and “drove head-on” into a 2012 Nissan Murano, according to the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department’s preliminary investigation.
The truck driver, Dylan Russell, 23, was taken to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington for a medical check and a drug evaluation, the sheriff’s department said in a release. He was reportedly alone in the vehicle.
The other driver, Tony Fawcett, 37, had to be extricated from his SUV by the Pownal Center Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, a tool used to pry open parts of a vehicle to free those trapped inside. “The doors and roof were required to be cut off to safely remove Mr. Fawcett,” the release said.
Fawcett was described as alert and conscious when taken to SVMC. The Pownal Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.
He had a passenger, his 12-year-old daughter, who was able to get out of the vehicle, said sheriff’s department Lt. Lloyd Dean.
She stood by the crash scene until paramedics took her to SVMC while her dad was being removed from the vehicle, according to an email from the girl's mother, Billie Michell Fawcett.
In an earlier version of this story, sheriff's deputies said they didn’t immediately know the girl's whereabouts. "That was the best information we had at that time," Dean said Tuesday afternoon, adding they've since learned that the three people involved in the crash were all taken to the hospital by ambulance.
He said Fawcett suffered fractures, whereas his daughter got an eye injury. Both have been released from the hospital. There was no update on Russell.
No charges have been filed in the incident; the investigation is ongoing.
Dean, who is leading the investigation, is asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call the sheriff’s department at 802-442-4900. He said sheriff’s deputies will also check on whether any home surveillance cameras in the area may have caught the collision.
The wreck reportedly led to some traffic delays and minor detours on Route 7, because it happened while children were being delivered to school by parents or a school bus.