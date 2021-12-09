A surge of warm air from the Central U.S. will flow toward the East Coast and is expected to create temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year, meteorologists said Thursday.
December is off to a relatively mild start across Vermont, Accuweather senior meteorologist and director of outreach Robert Larson said Thursday in an email to Vermont News & Media.
"After the first week of the month, temperatures across most of the state currently range from 2 to 3 degrees above average. All indications are more significant warmth is coming," Larson said. "The first surge of warmth, relative to December, arrives Saturday. Temperatures will climb to 50 and above over the lower elevations and well into the 40s in the mountains with a gusty south wind and some rain."
After the rain comes more windy, colder weather for Sunday, up to the 30s in the mountains and 40s at the lower elevations.
Cold won't last
But the cold will not last, said Larson. As soon as Monday, mild weather — compared to average — will roll in and stay for most of next week.
"There'll be very little, if any snow though most ski areas will still be able to make snow at night. The peak of next week's warmth likely occurs Thursday," he said, with 40s for the mountains and 50s for the valleys.
Larson said there are signs it could become significantly colder next weekend and or during the week of Dec. 20.
"But odds are this too might only be fleeting. We do however anticipate more lasting cold and a different weather pattern once we head into January. Details of exactly how cold, and for how long remain in question," Larson said.
Larson noted that average daytime highs during the second and third weeks of December across most of Vermont range from the mid to upper 30s, with average nighttime lows in the high teens and lower 20s.
What season is this anyway?
Autumn weather so far has led to whiplash for millions of Americans who live across the Eastern states, and it’s no wonder. AccuWeather forecasters say that a trend in the coming weeks might lead many to scratch their heads and wonder what season it is anyway.
A developing weather pattern will favor well-above-average temperatures and most likely a lack of snow for much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation that could last until the official start of winter on Dec. 21 and beyond.
The pattern could play Grinch for snow-lovers in much of the Eastern states in the weeks leading up to Christmas. But, at the same time, those battling costly heating bills and a tight budget because of high fuel prices might get a break.
Record highs challenged
Temperature departures above normal are likely to reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit or more, and even challenge record highs on multiple days. Normal highs in the 20s, 30s and 40s will be swapped with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s.
A northward bulge in the jet stream will spend a lot of time in the East during the next couple of weeks. Western storms will head northeastward toward the northern Plains and upper portion of the Great Lakes. Ahead of that storm track, warmth will surge across much of the nation.
With cold air typically aligned north of the jet stream and warmth to the south, snow is likely to remain practically non-existent from the mid-Atlantic and Southern New England over the next couple of weeks or so, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
AccuWeather’s long-range team, led by veteran meteorologist Paul Pastelok, predicted this pattern earlier this fall.
A major storm that is forecast to take shape over the West on Thursday and ride northeastward toward the Great Lakes on Friday might be mimicked one or more times in the coming weeks.
The circulation around the storm from Thursday to Friday will pump warm air northward across the Plains and Mississippi Valley first then across the Appalachians and East Coast next.
The record warmth of 61 set way back in 1899 in Buffalo, N.Y., might be topped, along with the record of 64 set in 1931 in Cleveland.
Serious warmth
During Saturday afternoon, highs in the 60s and 70s will be common in the coastal mid-Atlantic and part of New England. In New York City, a record that has held for 142 years on Dec. 11 might be challenged. A high of 64 is predicted, a benchmark that has stood for the date since 1879.
Even though the warmth will be chopped down in the wake of the storm's cold front from west to east on Saturday and Sunday in the Eastern states, the next big wave of warmth is forecast to build soon thereafter over the Plains and expand eastward as a new storm will roll from the West into south-central Canada next week.
Just as snow that was recently deposited in the Northeast will melt with the warm surge this weekend, there is the likelihood that much of, and perhaps all of, the snow that falls from this week's storm over the northern Plains will melt with the next surge of warmth on the way.
But, how long can such a pattern last?
It appears the chances of a white Christmas may drop a bit more over a large part of the Eastern states.
There can still be some brief southward intrusions of cold air into the Eastern states through mid- to late December, so the entire two- to three-week period might not be mild or warm, but warmth might still dominate in the region up to close to Christmas, Roys explained.
"Should the polar vortex shift eastward across Canada during the fourth week of December, the door may open for more persistent colder, snowier conditions, especially near the Great Lakes region around Christmastime as our long-range forecast from back in October suggested," Roys said.
The polar vortex is a large Arctic storm that tends to hold back extremely cold conditions, like a vault over the North Pole, when it remains strong. When the polar vortex weakens, the door might open for frigid air to spill southward. But, when the vortex shifts position and still remains strong, it can help to direct moderately cold air southward to different parts of the United States.
AccuWeather's long-range team is exercising caution with predicting a full-blown southward outbreak of cold air from Canada that far out as the northward storm track in the East later this week and next week could still remain dominant through the end of the month. Until then, and perhaps longer across much of the Northeast, those who rely on extra revenue for snowplowing operations and the skiing industry could feel the pinch, while mild conditions and a lack of snow may help boost in-person shopping at retail stores leading up to Christmas.
Temperatures so far this autumn have been like a see-saw in the Eastern states. Well-above-average warmth dominated in October, followed by near- to below-average temperatures in November.
Thus far, December has been on the warm side with the first eight days of the month bringing above-average temperature departures of 2.1 degrees, 2.4 degrees and 6.8 degrees for New York City, Chicago and Atlanta respectively. And, indications are that the positive temperature departures for these cities and many others in the Eastern states will increase in the coming weeks.