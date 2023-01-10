MANCHESTER — An award given out every year by the Manchester Selectboard started with an overheard conversation at what was then the Quality Restaurant on Main Street.
Over breakfast one day in 1989, some regulars at the iconic eatery were carrying on a conversation, and one was overheard to say something like this: “Isn’t it a shame that the people that do all the work usually don’t get the credit. We ought to have an award for those people.”
The Quality ceased to exist some time ago — Thai Basil now occupies the building — but that random nugget of overheard wisdom remains the inspiration for the Manchester Community Service Unsung Hero Award.
The Selectboard is accepting nominations for the award, which recognizes volunteers whose significant contributions to Manchester may have gone unnoticed.
Originally sponsored by the Manchester and the Mountains Chamber of Commerce, the Unsung Hero Award has been administered by the Selectboard since 2008.
Each year since 1991, a committee has accepted nominations and chosen those they felt best exemplified selfless community service. Some years it was one person, some years as many as five. The recipients are honored on a plaque that hangs in the Kilburn Meeting Room at Town Hall.
According to a news release announcing the opening of nominations, "'Unsung Heroes' are the people who work quietly, often unrecognized, behind the scenes. These are the people who when you ask for help put their hand up, step forward, or quietly make things happen without a motive other than helping their neighbors and their community."
If you know a person or people that you feel are unheralded and deserving of this recognition, submit a letter with details to support your nomination, including contact information, to Selectboard member Jan Nolan, the Unsung Committee Chair, at nolan.j@manchester-vt.gov by Jan. 31.