BENNINGTON — An unlucky Sunderland man was caught by police after he visited the same gas station as the police officer who was searching for him to face drug charges.
Zachary Repinski, 31, was charged with two felony charges for allegedly possessing heroin and cocaine.
On the evening of Oct. 9, an officer from the Manchester Police Department was filling up the gas tank of his cruiser when he spotted Repinski entering the Maplefields gas station in Manchester. The officer was “actively searching for Repinski to arrest him for prior drug possession charges,” according to court documents.
As Repinski left the store, he was placed under arrest. While in custody, officers searched him and allegedly found two containers of cocaine, a baggie that contained cocaine and 49 baggies that contained heroin. During processing, Repinski identified the drugs he was carrying.
At the station, Repinski waived his right to be silent and told the officer that firearms, drug paraphernalia and products to manufacture cocaine were in his car.
Repinski was verbally cooperative while in custody, but he did not consent to a search of his vehicle. That’s when police called in K9 Moose, who was instructed to seek out the scent of drugs.
While circling the car, Moose became especially interested in the passenger door of the car, indicating drugs within it, and a search warrant was issued and executed.
In Repinski’s car, police found a semi-automatic rifle; a semi-automatic rifle that could fire two shots at one time; a part of a gun that can be used to create an automatic rifle; a hand gun with no serial number; two other rifles; materials to cook cocaine; drug paraphernalia; large capacity magazines for the rifles; and armor-piercing ammunition.
Repinski pleaded not guilty to the two charges at his arraignment in Bennington Superior Court on Monday. He was released on conditions that include a prohibition on regulated drugs and weapons.