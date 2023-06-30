HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — When you were as fiercely and universally loved as 28-year-old Ty Kipp was, a standard wake just isn’t enough for everyone to say their goodbyes. The Kipp family invited everyone from their massive network of friends and relatives to gather one more time Thursday evening in Ty’s honor, fittingly, at Guiseppe’s Bar and Restaurant in Hoosick Falls.
Of course, the attendance of Ty Kipp’s memorial service at Mahar’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening would only be “standard” for a celebrity or a politician. The droves of people from every corner of New England and New York that converged on Bennington, however, were not brought by superficial motivations or keeping up appearances. The incredible turnout one week after Kipp’s tragic passing was fueled by loyalty and love.
A line stretched so far down Main Street that several people said they waited three hours to pay their respects. Ty’s mother, Alison Kipp, said over 750 people signed the guest book that night.
“We’re just so grateful. The love and support has been overwhelming,” she said. “There were just so many people, eventually I stopped asking who they were, because each one would start a new conversation, and it was taking even longer. It was just totally amazing.”
If Wednesday evening was an example of the sheer volume of lives Kipp had an impact on, the conversations about him Thursday evening on the back patio of Guiseppe’s were an excellent sample of why, as dozens came together once more in his honor.
It quickly became apparent that Kipp’s dirt bike racing family, some local and some several hundred miles away – is a tight-knit community that looks out for one another.
“Ty had a heart of gold. He would help anybody,” said Andy Anthony, a friend from the racing community who made the trip from Chester, N.H. “If you needed something, if you were stuck, if you were hurt, if you crashed… Ty would stop, no matter if he was winning or losing, he’d help anybody. Just a wicked good kid.”
Anthony told a comical story that captured Kipp’s love of racing, his instant willingness to help, and his absolute lack of inhibition that everyone held so dear. Several years ago, Kipp helped him improvise a solution to a wardrobe malfunction seconds before the start of a race.
“I run to the edge of the woods to pee, and on my way back my zipper breaks, and I hear ‘One minute!’” Anthony explained with a laugh. “Ty goes ‘Hold on!’ His camper was nearby, so he gets on his pedal bike, comes back with a roll of duct tape…
“He goes, ‘I hope you don’t got to pee anymore, because this is going to take a while to get off.’ And he’s taping up all around my crotch,” Anthony continued. “I’m like, ‘I’m not real comfortable with this, Ty.’ He was just like ‘whatever.’ Then he finished up and he just goes ‘whack,’” Anthony said, indicating a “love tap” to the groin. “And he said, ‘Now get on that bike and ride bad!’”
Anthony’s was just one of a myriad of stories that encapsulated who Kipp was. Others were brief, but meaningful.
“Unfiltered and unafraid. That’s how he lived life,” said Tyler Lindsey of Hoosick Falls, another friend from dirt bike racing.
“Always had a wise comment for everything,” his uncle, Brent Kipp, said with a grin. “He’s one of the only people I know that could say anything to anybody and still have a friend when it was all done.”
Besides his unwavering devotion to his friends and enthusiastic inclination to help anyone who needed it, the first thing at the tip of everyone’s tongue when asked about Kipp was his sense of humor.
“Ty was a character. He loved to get a reaction out of people,” said Carol Hery, who traveled from Stafford Springs, Conn. to be with the family. “He loved to have fun. Anything to get you to laugh.”
Eyes lit up when asked about Kipp’s penchant for physical comedy, which included a well-earned reputation for showing off his buttocks. Several people said something to the effect of, “I’m not sure if there’s anyone here who hasn’t seen Ty’s ass.”
Kipp certainly didn’t shy away from jokes at his own expense, either. He liked to prank people with his false tooth, after the original was knocked out by a rock kicked up on one of the trails several years ago.
Despite part of Kipp’s legacy as a “goofball” and a “prankster,” he was a talented and committed racer, which can’t be discounted in how he became so highly-regarded and widely-known throughout the New England Trail Rider Association (NETRA) circuit he competed in.
Several people remarked on the uncommon bond that Kipp and his younger sister Carli had. Part of that was being each other’s training partners, waking each other up at 4:30 a.m. to go for early morning runs to stay in shape for the track.
“On Thursday nights, our motorcycle meetings were here at Guiseppe’s,” explained Alison Kipp. “Ty and my daughter (Carli) would take their own cars so they could get home early and be in bed by 8 o’clock, and meetings don’t start until 8:30.”
It seems that besides making people laugh, sharing the sport with as many people around him as he could was part of how Kipp showed love. He wanted anyone close to him to be a part of it. One of his closest friends, Ryan Mayhew, said he’d always been around dirtbikes, but it was Kipp who got him interested in racing.
“He treated me like a brother,” Mayhew said. “He got me into racing in 2019… taught me the ropes, taught me new tricks. He was pushing me through. Every race, trying to get me better, telling me what I need to do, what I need to work on. If I need parts, and I couldn’t afford them, he’d give me the parts. He was all-around just a good dude. He just helped me out so much throughout my whole life.”
Mayhew said his friend being lost in a dirt bike accident doesn’t deter him in the least from getting back on his own bike, and that he’ll be in the next NETRA race, with the memory of Kipp only motivating him. Kipp’s family shares that sentiment.
“I can’t believe how strong his family is,” Mayhew said. “To go out there, three or four days after Ty’s death and race dirt bikes – his dad on (Ty’s) race bike – it’s unreal.”
Carli Kipp seems determined to carry on her brother’s legacy on the track after he finally pulled her into the sport – after years of trying – during her freshman year of college, when COVID struck. As a three-sport athlete at Mount Anthony Union High, she hadn’t joined him on the track yet in an effort to avoid injury.
Carli reminisced about some of the things that only they shared, like late night trips to McDonald’s for a McFlurry, and riding to and from races together, listening to his favorite station on Sirius XM Radio.
“His favorite channel was ‘Red, White and Booze,’” Carli said. “I haven’t been able to change it off that the whole time (since he’s been gone).”
The name of Kipp’s favorite station is a bit ironic, since he didn’t drink. He was known for being someone friends could always count on for a ride if they’d had too much to drink, no matter the time of day.
As for his kid sister, she smiled wider than perhaps anyone while recounting her memories of him. Carli said the two spent most of her life tormenting each other as siblings do until she was about 16, when they started to become inseparable.
“We both needed each other,” she said.
Kipp’s most recent girlfriend, Delaney Shepherd, revealed one last detail about Kipp that might be a bit embarrassing if it had been anyone else but him – he loved Hallmark Christmas movies.
“He’d get so mad if they didn’t end the way he wanted,” she laughed. “I’d sit on the couch with him and suffer through them… He and Alison would kick me out of the living room because I’d be like ‘This one is going to get with this one,’ and they’d be like, ‘Alright, you’re out.’”
Shepherd also fondly recalled the process of taking him shopping for a “fancy” shirt for a dirt bike banquet, which she said took about five hours because he was too picky and not one for dressing up.
Ultimately, Thursday’s get together was probably exactly as Ty Kipp would have wanted it – causal, fun, and outdoors. Even more than a week since he passed, he was still bringing people together, and he was still making people laugh. Though Thursday was a final goodbye of sorts for the literally hundreds of those who cared about him, chances are he’ll be doing both for years to come.