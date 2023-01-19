MONTPELIER — Vermont's Judiciary branch is asking for more than $6 million to update its IT infrastructure, separating it from a statewide system it says is incapable of supporting its 24 court operations around Vermont.
"Justice delayed is justice denied, and we have to do a better job of providing the courts the resources they need to serve justice," said Rep. Mike Mrowicki, Windham-4 and a member of the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.
He said he believes his committee will support the request, as there is agreement across the board in state government that it needs to be addressed as soon as possible, "maybe next week."
"Dockets are backed up because of COVID, and the lack of up to date technology is hindering attempts to catch up," said Mrowicki.
"Experience with the [Vermont Agency of Digital Services] system has unfortunately revealed that it is woefully incapable of supporting daily court operations," wrote Vermont State Court Administrator Teri Corsones in a document submitted to the House committee. "The system has proven to be undersized, outdated, unreliable, lacks redundancy, and does not include secure Wi-Fi in Judiciary facilities."
Since June 2022, the Judiciary has experienced 13 separate major network outages that have been been largely caused "by a bottleneck within the ... firewall and a lack of diverse internet connectivity at each site, creating an unsustainable environment for conducting day-to-day trial court operations," Corsones wrote. "These major outages prevented judges from issuing orders, court staff from accessing filings and litigants from connecting to their hearings. The outages have also been accompanied by intermittent network congestion every week, causing further disruptions and lost productivity."
The Vermont Judiciary is proposing a new system and needs $6,230,000 to install and maintain it.
"The court backlog is a major issue and priority for our Senate Judiciary Committee," said Sen. Nader Hashim, Windham County. "We're exploring several different avenues on how to relieve that backlog, and this proposal is one we look forward to reviewing once it arrives in our committee after crossover."
Corsones wrote the bulk of the funding would be used to separate the Judiciary from digital services system used by the state's executive branch, replacing it with an independent system for use by the courts.
Corsones pointed out the state's legislative branch separated from the state's Agency of Digital Services system "for reasons that we understand were similar to those experienced by the Judiciary, and that the Legislature now runs its own separate network infrastructure."
The proposed infrastructure will include a backup system, better security and increased speed, and all 24 courthouses in the state will have a network firewall with secure Wi-Fi for staff and judges, and public Wi-Fi for attorneys and the media.
Most of the network issues, wrote Corsones, are because of information jams through Agency of Digital Services' firewall.
"This proposal includes firewalls that are sized for the current state of traffic at the Judiciary and allows for traffic to double before seeing a slowdown."
Maintaining, montioring and protecting the new system from "unknown threats and unusual patterns of behavior" will be the responsibility of the Judiciary's Technology Services Center Division, with security provided by Aruba Network and Palo Alto Firewalls for five years at a cost of $1.8 million and $750,000.
Corsones wrote that, though its agreement with the state, all help tickets submitted by the Judiciary will be resolved within 10 days; the Judiciary has submitted 522 service requests with an average time to resolution of 18 days.
Installation of the new system and a five-year service agreement is expected to cost $2,130,000.
In addition, pandemic funding is being used to pay for half the $1.5 million cost of replacing cabling that was standard in the 1990s with cabling that can handle 1 gigabyte per second.
Another $500,000 is needed to upgrade court sound systems with a system that can better record hearings and offer simultaneous transcription, as well as American Sign Language.
"Vermont's correctional facilities lack the required infrastructure and equipment to adequately conduct remote hearings; this deficiency is a contributor to the increased backlog of court cases stemming from the pandemic," wrote Corsones, in requesting $300,000 to upgrade remote hearing hardware in jails and prisons.
Some pandemic funding was used to upgrade parts of the correctional systems, she wrote, but more funds are needed to install secure Wi-Fi to facilitate online hearings.