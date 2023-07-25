BENNINGTON – The Select Board made it clear Monday that a stricter public comment policy during meetings is possible if what was termed uncivil discourse or off-topic or incorrect comments continue.
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said at the start of the meeting that she “wanted to share some thoughts about some behaviors that have become increasingly common at our meetings.”
In recent years, she said, “the level of discourse has suffered, and we’ve had community members tell us they are concerned they will be verbally attacked for getting up to speak [at the speaker’s podium].”
Jenkins added that some residents “would be reluctant to serve on town boards” because of the tone of some comments, which she said have at times “created a feeling of toxicity in the room.”
‘CIVILITY LACKING’
Jenkins and board member Jeanne Conner also cited frustration, which they said they’ve heard expressed by residents as well, “when purposeful misinformation is shared as if it is fact” by speakers.
The behavior of some has made it difficult for the board to conduct town business, Jenkins said, adding, “These disruptions to civil discourse must stop.”
She said immediate changes in public comment practices will be to strictly hold speakers to three minutes, which is a provision of the policy that is posted on the town website and in place since 2021.
And the board will more likely attempt to counter what is seen as inaccurate statements during meetings, she said, and keep speakers from wandering off topic.
If problems continue, a speaker could be ruled out of order.
Jenkins noted that under the state’s Open Meeting Law, the board could restrict public comment on agenda items, but added, “However, we want the community’s input; we want to hear what you think about agenda items; we want this to be a participatory process.”
‘NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES’
Jenkins said she has appointed a new board subgroup of Conner and board member Edward Woods to consider public comment issues and possible changes.
Conner said that there “are real, negative consequences that could occur if things don’t improve, very tangible negative consequences. And I, for one, am not going to sit back and allow that to happen. This is my town; this is your town, and we need to defend this process and make sure our meetings are open and welcoming for everyone.”
She said she takes seriously the board’s role in ensuring that accurate information is provided to the public, and that the board is able to conduct town business without disruptions.
“The major consequences are to public input,” Jenkins added Tuesday. “If people are intimidated to speak, we lose the full range of voices on a topic. There have been a few outbursts on occasion, but more, the negativity that is intimidating.”
COUNTER VIEW
During the public comment portion of the meeting Monday, only one speaker, Mike Bethel, addressed the statements.
“I think you need to be a little more relaxed about some of your rules about talking to you from the people’s position here. That sounds a little strict,” Bethel said. “And there are only a few people that might have issues with you, and if you answered the questions, and handled it different from the Select Board ... Everybody in this room, and in this town, has the right to address you people.”
Bethel also noted that “there are elections,” adding, “and I hope other people do get elected that feel more warming to our community than maybe you people do.”
POSTED POLICY
The board’s current public comment policy, last amended in April 2022, includes limiting comments to three minutes; encouraging “sharing comments, announcements and concerns,” rather than asking questions; suggesting that answers to questions first be sought from the town manager; that topics requiring more discussion be considered by the board for a future meeting, and that once a person has commented, they should take their seat to hear the board’s response.
Jenkins said Tuesday, “In addition, we encourage public comment on specific agenda items. Again, three minutes, and in the case of agenda items, we ask that the questions and/or comments relate to the specific agenda item so that we utilize the expertise of the presenter. If comments go off topic, we will remind folks to address the agenda item. It is not fair to the public or the presenter for individuals to use an agenda item as a way to further a different agenda or topic.”
She added, “The protocol did not change -- we will just be more alert to maintaining respectful, civil discourse and making sure that we stay on topic on agenda items. We have been so pleased to see increased attendance and participation at Select Board meetings and do not want to lose that momentum and enthusiasm.”