MANCHESTER — As Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine grinds on into its second month, more visible signs of solidarity with Ukraine are appearing around the Northshire.
On Tuesday, the Manchester Select Board voted 4-0 to fly Ukraine's blue and gold flag at Town Hall. The standard will take the place of the Irish flag once it arrives, Town Manager John O'Keefe said.
"The Ukrainians have struggled to establish and maintain a nation state for generations and generations," O'Keefe said. "The Russian aggression is really concerning to the entire world, not just the Manchester Select Board. It's a really simple gesture but a meaningful one."
Meanwhile, Thomas and Jonathan West of Manchester are giving away free Ukrainian flags, with a suggested (but not required) donation to UNICEF USA. The flags can be picked up at their home; see their GoFundMe page for details.
Those initiatives join a growing list of gestures and signs of solidarity in and around the Northshire. Al Ducci's Italian Pantry in Manchester is donating all proceeds from sales of Ukrainian Chicken Soup to World Central Kitchen, which is feeding soup to refugees arriving from Ukraine.
Equinox Valley Nursery is also donating proceeds from wreaths adorned with sunflowers to World Central Kitchen. And Icy Palmer Candle Co., working with the Dorset Union Store, designed a special "Solidarity Sunflower" soy candle, with all proceeds going to relief efforts.
Blue and gold hues are lighting up the Park McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion and the Bennington County Court House in Manchester Center. And Bennington area residents and lawmakers are lobbying to light up the Bennington Battle Monument in blue and gold as tribute to the people of Ukraine and their struggle for freedom.
In deciding to fly the Ukraine flag, the Manchester Select Board's intent is supporting that nation's people in its struggle against Putin and his government, O'Keefe said.
"This is about the Kremlin and its war of aggression against Ukraine, not the Russian people," he said. "We didn't want this to seem like we're anti-Russian people, especially Russian Americans living in the U.S. They didn't start this war. Our hearts go out to them, and we hope people support them, too."
O'Keefe is still waiting for the flag to be delivered. "I ordered it on March 15th. It is a high-demand product right now," he said.
That the Ukraine flag will replace the Irish flag, which was raised in St. Patrick's Day per custom going back to 2010, wasn't lost on O'Keefe. After all, he said, Ireland struggled against oppression for centuries and struggled to create a nation — a struggle Ukraine now faces.
"It seems like a real symbolic and not so coincidental statement," he said.