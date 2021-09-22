BENNINGTON — As COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise in Bennington County, United Counseling Service announced it will require all employees, interns and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 unless exempted because of medical or religious reasons. The community behavioral health center, which employs about 300 people and serves over 3,000 individuals per year, is a large employer in the county and one of the first to mandate the vaccine.
“As a member of the health care community, it is our responsibility to ensure that our clients are provided with the best possible care in the safest environment”, said Lorna Mattern, UCS executive director. “Over the past few weeks, we have worked to educate our staff and encourage them to protect themselves, their co-workers, clients and family members through vaccination. We held several open forums to address any questions staff may have had.”
The vaccination mandate has been fully supported by the UCS board and senior leadership and is based on guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont Department of Health, and other public health and licensing authorities.
“As a health care provider, we take our responsibility to keep our community safe seriously and we hope other employers follow our lead,” Mattern said.