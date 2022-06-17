BENNINGTON -- United Counseling Service (UCS) held their annual staff recognition event Wednesday on the lawn of the Spring Center on the grounds of the Bennington Community Center. UCS staff, Board members of United Counseling Service and United Children’s Services, along with honored community members, enjoyed the beautiful day with lunch, slushees and music.
Staff were recognized for years of service, performing with distinction, obtaining licenses and degrees, and demonstrating that they follow the agency core values. Three staff were awarded the Dr. Peter D. Scully Award: Rebecca Bishop, Keili Trottier and Stacey Ray. The Scully award is given annually to long-serving employees who exemplify the characteristics of Dr. Scully, a former UCS Medical Director, and perform their work with compassion, skill, and distinction.
The Cleveland and Phyllis Dodge Community Service Award, presented to community members whose support of UCS and its mission has been notable and significant, went to Dr. Trey Dobson, Chief Medical Officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
“Dr. Dobson works with UCS as a true partner in health care,” said Lorna Mattern, Executive Director of UCS. “His guidance and expertise allowed us to make sound COVID related safety decisions for our staff and clients. Our ongoing relationship with Dr. Dobson and the close ties with SVMC allows us to better serve our community.”
UCS awarded this year’s Harold C. “Archie” Warner Memorial Award to The Bennington Free Library and John G. McCullough Free Library for their support of our Early Childhood Services. This award is presented to an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to UCS children’s programs.
A team award was presented to the nursing staff of UCS.
“We have a superb nursing staff dedicated to the welfare of our clients and staff,” said Mattern. “They are trusted advisors and consultants, while facing challenges with a calm presence and a competence that instills peace of mind as they serve both clients and 300 staff.”
United Counseling Service (UCS) is a private, non-profit community mental health center that has been an essential part of Bennington County’s integrated healthcare system since 1958. UCS provides outpatient counseling and addiction services, emergency mental health services, extensive rehabilitation services, home and school-based services, employment services for people recovering from mental illness or with developmental disabilities, and early childhood services. For more information visit www.ucsvt.org.