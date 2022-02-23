MANCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy on Wednesday called the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine "one of the greatest threats we've faced in a long, long time."
Leahy, in a wide-ranging joint interview with Vermont News & Media and Greater Northshire Access Television, said he's concerned about how an invasion will affect the people of Ukraine, how it may destabilize Europe, and whether it will embolden China to take aggressive action of its own.
"I think it's going to be a real threat — not a military threat to Europe but more than an existential threat to Europe, the European economy and European people," Leahy said.
But his greatest concern is for the people of Ukraine.
"I've been there. I've seen these people, I've seen young children playing in the playground, I've walked by some of the historic sites," Leahy said. "Why devastate them?"
Wednesday, the Associated Press reported the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression” while Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
Fears of an imminent Russian offensive against its neighbor soared after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country, and the West responded with sanctions.
A senior U.S. defense official in Washington told AP that Russian forces along Ukraine’s borders are “as ready as they can be” for an invasion, with about 80 percent in what the U.S. considers "forward positions, ready to go” within 3 to 30 miles of the border.
Leahy, who is planning to step down at the end of his current six-year term, spent an hour on Wednesday with Vermont News & Media and GNAT-TV news director Andrew McKeever. The conversation is expected to be posted later this week, along with a story in this newspaper.
Leahy thinks President Joe Biden has taken the right steps in response so far.
"He's been very, very measured," Leahy said. "[Secretary of State Antony] Blinken was wise to cancel any meetings with the Russian Foreign Minister."
Leahy said Putin seems to be pining for the return of the glory days of the Soviet Union and the reign of the imperial Czars — seemingly forgetting that neither era ended well.
"He's thinking of himself as a modern day Czar. He wants to restore the glory of the Soviet Union without realizing there wasn't much glorious about the Soviet Union," he said.
In reality, Putin has largely enriched himself and his oligarch friends at others' expense, Leahy said.
"He has become one of the wealthiest people on Earth. He and oligarch friends have billions upon billions of dollars. They stole billons off the last Winter Olympics they had there (in Sochi, in 2014). "
Leahy is also surprised that China's president, Xi Jinping, has not pushed back against Russia's plans — and suspicious as to why.
"I think you can assume Xi told [Putin] if he was going to invade don't do it until the [Winter] Olympics are over. It doesn't take much speculation to figure that happened," Leahy said.
"Now the question is, Xi is thinking 'Does this make Russia more or less of a threat?'
"Part of this might have [Russia] so extended on their economics and everything else, China can continue doing what they're trying to do in expansion throughout the Pacific," the senator said. "But it might also embolden him to say 'If he can do that there why can't we do that in Taiwan?'"
As the Senate President Pro Tempore, Leahy is third in succession to the presidency, behind Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As such he is now privy to more detailed national security briefings than he previously received as Vermont's senior senator.
The briefings are not promising, he said. "Sometimes I walk out of there like 'I wish I hadn't heard that,'" he said.
"I wish I could give you a happier view. It is really discouraging to watch this," he added.
Asked if the United States was wise to support the admission of former Warsaw Pact nations into NATO in the 1990s, Leahy said, "I think it was wise for us to offer assistance. In some ways the jury is out on whether it was wise for us to make them part of NATO without strengthening our own role in NATO."