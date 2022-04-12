U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, on a visit to Poland with three other members of the House Intelligence Committee, echoed calls for continued humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine as its battle for independence against the invading forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin nears its third brutal month.
Welch, along with Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., Mike Quigley, D-Ill, and Jason Crow, D-Colo., appeared on a Zoom conference call Tuesday afternoon local time from the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw. All four members praised the cooperation and generosity of the Polish people, who have welcomed 2.7 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing increasing attacks on civilian targets and reported war crimes against civilians.
Welch and Quigley said they would support humanitarian aid from the U.S. and other NATO members for nations such as Poland who have welcomed so many refugees.
“All of us are united. We’ve got to share the burden,” Welch said of the costs of military and humanitarian aid.
Welch noted the role played by Polish families, who simply opened up their homes to their Ukrainian neighbors.
“The Ukrainians who showed up with kids are now living in most cases in homes where they’ve been welcomed,” Welch said. “In Vermont, as you know, Governor Scott indicated a desire for us to do our share, and I think Vermonters are ready to do that.”
Quigley went a step further, saying the Polish response shows how America should respond to all refugees arriving at its borders in need of safe harbor.
Granting temporary protected status to Ukrainians in the U.S. and accepting 100,000 refugees is “a good start,” Quigley said. But he added, “this is a war that could last years. This traumatic event should shine a light on the fact there are war-torn countries all over the world, in Yemen, in Africa … this should make us begin to understand no one should be forced back to a war-torn country. We need to open our doors. The Statue of Liberty isn’t holding a stop sign.”
All four lawmakers resisted establishing a “no-fly zone,” even a limited one in eastern Ukraine, where Russian attacks are expected to intensify, or in Mariupol, which remains under siege and was reportedly the scene of a chemical attack, or a use of ammunition with chemical weapons effects. Those reports have yet to be verified.
The right way to stop Russia and prevent escalation to a wider conflict – and a much greater threat of nuclear warfare, with globally catastrophic consequences – is to win in Ukraine, the congressmen said. That includes military aid to the Ukrainian defense forces, as well as humanitarian aid, they said.
“It’s critical we win this contest, but how we do it is very important to safeguard against a larger conflict,” Welch said.
All four said they were resolute in defending Article 5 of the NATO pact – and that they would support the U.S. defending “every inch of NATO territory.”
Welch said the delegation was told the Ukrainian military, which had benefited from the Javelin and Stinger missiles provided by the NATO alliance, now needs heavy military equipment to drive back Russian forces in Donbas. He said he supports putting those weapons in the hands of the troops who need them.
Last week, the Senate unanimously passed a “Lend-Lease” bill for Ukraine. That World War II-era arrangement would expedite the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine and put off payment until later. It’s due to be taken up by the House in the coming weeks.
Quigley, who represents one of America’s largest Polish-America communities in Chicago, said he spoke with a member of the Ukrainian parliament who traveled to Poland to meet the delegation. The lawmaker said she was receiving alerts on her smartphone of when her hometown was being bombarded by Russian troops.
“Their message was weaponry is humanitarian aid,” Quigley said. “To eliminate the war crimes you need the weapons of war to beat back the criminal enterprise that is Putin’s army.”
Welch described meeting four women lawmakers from Ukraine who traveled to Poland to meet with the delegation. He said they offered vivid descriptions of the “incredible uncertainty” that is now part of everyday life for themselves, their families and their neighbors.
But they’re facing it with “total confidence and solidarity,” he said.
“The moment Putin invaded they all came together,” Welch said. “Among the people we heard from were members of the opposition party, and they are all united.”
“What they are ready for is a long war. This is not going to be easy,” Welch added. “The reality is this is a long haul, as well as they are doing. … They are prepared to be in this through the end.”
A good deal of the conversation focused on military aspects of the conflict. Crow, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, spoke with pride about meeting members of the 82nd Airborne who are serving in Eastern Europe. And Maloney, whose district includes the U.S. Military Academy, said West Point graduates are serving in Europe with distinction.
The people of Ukraine should know “American stands with you,” Crow said. “The American Congress stands with you in an overwhelming way.”