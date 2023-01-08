It took four days and 15 votes, but when the U.S. House of Representatives finally chose Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the path was cleared for U.S. Rep. Becca Balint to make some history of her own.
Early Saturday morning, after McCarthy, R-Calif., finally convinced holdouts in his own party to elect him Speaker, Balint was sworn in as the first woman and first openly LGBTQ person to represent Vermont in Congress in nearly 232 years of statehood.
“I am so very honored to represent the people of Vermont in Congress. I wouldn't be here without the support of my family and all the people back home who believed in me,” Balint, of Brattleboro, said early Saturday morning. “Despite the dysfunction we witnessed this week from the GOP, Democrats are still ready to work with willing partners across the aisle to deliver results for working families and govern on behalf of all our constituents. My sense of purpose has only been reaffirmed through this uncertainty, and I am prepared to take on the challenges this Congress may bring.”
On Thursday night, between the 10th and 11th unsuccessful attempts to elect McCarthy, Balint voiced frustration that the standstill was keeping her and other members of Congress from being sworn in and starting their work. She said the GOP’s failure to address extremism within the party was “the chickens coming home to roost.”
“I decided to run for Congress because working people in Vermont and across this country are struggling and they’re worried that democracy is at risk. I’m excited to work with my colleagues to make life for regular people easier and more affordable. With the rise in right-wing extremism, it’s more critical than ever to stand up for democracy,” Balint said. “This is a time for courage, and I promise to lead with the honesty, grit, and fight that Vermonters expect from their Representative. I look forward to working alongside House Democrats to defend democracy and essential freedoms for all Americans.”
Balint, the former Vermont Senate President Pro Tem, succeeds former U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who served eight two-year terms in the House before winning election to the Senate and succeeding U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
For days, about 20 hard-line conservative Republicans stood between McCarthy and the votes he needed to win over his party’s majority and succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker. A number of concessions finally won over enough of those members to win him the gavel.
As bruising as it was for McCarthy to seize the gavel in a history-making election — the first to proceed past a single vote in 100 years — it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position, or to even keep it.
Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes the helm of a restive, rebellious majority split in much the same way as the party itself, between what's left of the Grand Old Party conservatives and a new generation of tea party-to-Donald Trump hard-liners preferring almost no big government at all.
The chaos that erupted in four days of House voting, halting start of the new Congress, is a prelude to the highly uncertain path ahead as McCarthy tries to lead an unruly Republican majority to achieve its priorities and confront President Joe Biden's agenda — and maybe even keep the government from shutting down.
“This is the great part: Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern,” McCarthy, who was first elected in 2006, suggested as he rounded toward victory.
McCarthy endured a grueling weeklong fight to get here, a speaker's election like no other since the eve of the Civil War. He was forced to roll through 14 ballots before he finally won a majority vote on the 15th vote, but not before the final chaotic scene of shouting between allies and holdouts pushed balloting into early Saturday.
In the end, McCarthy emerges as a weakened speaker, one with less authority on paper than those before him. That's particularly true because he agreed to give the hard-right holdouts a key concession: restoring a rule that allows any single lawmaker to make a “motion to vacate the chair,” essentially a vote to oust the speaker from that leadership post.
But in some ways, the son of gritty Bakersfield, an oil-and-agricultural heartland in central California, also becomes emboldened as a survivor who withstood one of history’s most brutal brawls for power and who prides himself on being an underestimated political fighter.
“Apparently, I like to make history,” McCarthy quipped at one point during the raucous week.
McCarthy staked his political career on early backing of Trump, and it was the former president who delivered when needed, making late phone calls to holdouts and “helping get those final votes.” When it was finally over, when McCarthy walked into the speaker's office at the Capitol, the sign bearing his name already was hanging.
Plenty of tests await.
Congress faces an agenda of must-pass bills to fund the government, restock a military whose supplies have been depleted by decades of war and aid to Ukraine, authorize farming programs and raise the nation's borrowing limit to avert an unprecedented federal default.
For the first time as president, Biden will face a divided government, with the House in Republican hands and the Senate still controlled, though narrowly, by Democrats.
Divided government can be a time of bipartisan deal-making as the parties come together to accomplish big priorities. But more often it results in brinkmanship that has led to stalemates, standoffs and shutdowns.
House Republicans are eager to confront Biden with oversight of the White House's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, the COVID-19 crisis and other issues, along with investigations of Biden, his family and his administration.
“I came to Washington to challenge the status quo," wrote Republican Bob Good of Virginia in an op-ed before his many votes against McCarthy. “I intend to keep that promise.” Good was one of six Republican who voted “present” in the final roll call.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.