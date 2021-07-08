SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Due to a nationwide Tyson Foods Inc. chicken recall for possible listeria, Stewart’s Shops is recalling the following products. If customers have purchased any of the following products, they may return them for a full refund or exchange.
Tyson Foods Inc. has expanded their product recall, and this has impacted additional coded Now and Then Chicken Riggies and Now and Then Chicken Alfredo products. The additions are listed below.
Stewart's Now & Then Entrees:
Chicken Riggies 12-ounce with best-by dates of Sep 9 2021, Sep 19 2021; additional codes added: Oct 8 2021, Oct 15 2021, Nov 5 2021, Nov 19 2021
Chicken Alfredo 11oz with best by dates of Aug 24 2021, Sep 12 2021, Sep 25 2021, Sep 30 2021; additional codes added: Oct 14 2021, Oct 21 2021, Nov 4 2021, Nov 14 2021, Nov 26 2021, Dec 3 2021
Frozen Tyson Chicken package: Any package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips 22-ounce
Customers who purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to their local Stewart’s Shops for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Stewart’s Consumer Affairs Department at 518-581-1200 ext. 2130, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.